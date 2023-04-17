AEK’s Captain Sergio Araujo is Done for Remainder of the Season

SPORTS

ATHENS – AEK has been dealt a severe blow as its captain Sergio Araujo will be unavailable for the remainder of the season. During a crucial period in which the “Union” is striving for the championship title and has qualified for the final of the Greek Cup against PAOK, it cannot rely on its most influential player who will undergo surgery this week to fix the problem with his left knee. The 31-year-old Araujo was injured during the playoff match against Aris at the “OPAP Arena”. Since the discomfort persisted, he was forced to travel to Spain on Holy Saturday to get a second opinion from a doctor who has operated on him twice before. The response he received was that he needs surgery, which will be performed immediately in Spain as agreed with AEK officials upon his return to Athens on Easter Monday.

Now, the “yellow-blacks” are anxiously awaiting the recovery of Nordine Amrabat, who was injured during the game against PAOK in Toumba for the second round of playoffs, having suffered a first-degree strain in his right quadriceps.

At present, the 36-year-old Amrabat is “counting down” to his return to action. It is not excluded that he will be ready for the upcoming derby against Olympiacos next Sunday (23/4) in Faliro. However, even if Amrabat is unable to play in the match against the Piraeus team, he will probably be fit for the game against PAOK (26/4). Amrabat’s return to active duty will provide a significant solution for Matthias Almeyda in the midfield of the “Union,” particularly given that the 50-year-old coach will not have Araujo at his disposal.

Contract Renewal Offer to Hajsafi

According to Iranian media reports, AEK Athens has submitted a proposal to Ehsan Hajsafi for the renewal of his expiring contract. The 33-year-old left-back has been performing exceptionally well for the “yellow-blacks”, largely covering the left side of the defense on his own due to Mohammadi’s injury at the World Cup, which kept him out of action for an extended period. As per the same reports, Hajsafi has requested time to provide his final answer. The Iranian reports are likely to be true, given his impressive performances.

Despite Esteqlal and Persepolis expressing interest in the Iranian national team captain, his priority is to continue playing in Europe.