AEK: World’s Fourth Highest Win Total in 2023

ATHENS – AEK is having a highly successful season so far, capitalizing on its new stadium, the “OPAP Arena”, to the fullest extent. In fact, the “yellow and black” team’s positive results place them in the top four teams globally with the most wins in 2023. Overall, the Enosis has won 12 out of 14 games, losing only at the Zosimades to PAS Giannina and in Toumba to PAOK. Only Celtic and Mamelodi from South Africa have as many wins as AEK, but the Scots have only suffered one defeat, in contrast to AEK and the Africans who have two. Barcelona and Manchester United have more wins in the world in 2023, with 14 wins in 17 and 19 games respectively.

In any case, all statistics demonstrate the remarkable improvement of this year’s AEK compared to last year. The Enosis has amassed 59 points this year, while last year, also one game before the end of the regular season, it had only 43 points. That’s 16 fewer than this year, while they were in 3rd place in the standings, 20 points behind the top spot.

In addition to the gap in points, there is also a 16-goal difference in defense. AEK has only conceded 11 goals so far, boasting the best defense in the league. Last year, with only one game left in the regular season, they had conceded 26 goals and had the weakest defense among all the teams that would qualify for the playoffs at that time. Furthermore, AEK has scored 50 goals this year, having the best attack in the league. Last year, with one game left in the regular season, they had scored ten fewer goals, with their attacking tally at 40.

Additionally, despite not having completed a full training session since his injury, Levi Garcia was included in the “Enosis” squad for the derby against Olympiacos on Sunday night (3/12). It is highly likely that he will play against the Piraeus team, especially since Tom Van Weert was not included in the squad. Galanopoulos and Tzavellas were also left out.

AEK’s B Team Suffers Defeat in Crete

The AEK B-team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Episkopi in Crete during the 14th match day of the Super League 2. Koutsias scored the sole goal of the match for the Cretans, who celebrated their first win of the season in the 49th minute. Additionally, Abafou hit the crossbar in a shot on net in the 51st minute.

Episkopi (Anyfantakis): Psarras, Dabizas, Kefalas, Politis, Arabatzis (substituted at 80′ for Jorginakis), Abafou, Koutsias, Skenderai, Stathopoulos (substituted at 64′ for Krikloos), Voukelatos (substituted at 74′ for Tsiledakis), Papadopoulos.

AEK B (Ofridopoulos): Chatziemmanouil, Stamoulis, Rantonias, Latsi, Parras, Roukounakis, Lelakas, Skondras, Koromilas (substituted at 67′ for Zini), Golfinos, Kosidis.