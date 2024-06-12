AEK Athens FC Owner Dimitris Melissanidis Sells Club to Marios Iliopoulos

ATHENS – Dimitris Melissanidis, the most influential owner in the history of AEK Athens FC, announced on Monday that he will step down, transferring his majority stake to shipowner Marios Iliopoulos.

Iliopoulos was introduced to the press at OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfeia that same afternoon.

Melissanidis, who also owns Naftemporiki newspaper and Aegean Oil, has served three terms as owner since 2013, with his most recent and successful tenure lasting 11 years. During this period, AEK completed the construction of its new stadium (OPAP Arena), won two championships and two cups in Greece, and returned to the club to Champions League competition.

“On my side, I wanted to find the right moment to leave AEK after I had fulfilled my promise 11 years ago for a powerful AEK that will not be in need of any Melissanidis,” he told fans. “An AEK financially independent, for the first time in its history, which I am leaving in very good hands.”

He also reminded fans, “We began from zero together, and we brought AEK where it should be. Together we created the basis for the new great yellow and black era,” referring to the team’s colors.