Aegean Regatta 2022 Sets Sail on Monday

The Aegean Regatta 2022 set sail on Monday for the island of Ikaria, Fourni, Agathonissi and Samos with over 60 vessels from Greece and abroad and over 400 participants that will cover over 95 nautical miles. This year’s Aegean Regatta is taking place between August 21 and 27 and includes a series of parallel cultural events for all ages, whether yachters, locals or the islands’ visitors, in cooperation with the Nautical Club of Samos and with the contribution of the municipalities of Ikaria, Fourni-Korseon, Agathonissi and Eastern Samos.