Aegean Carried More than 1M Passengers at the Outset of the New Summer Season

Tourism

AP Aircrafts of Aegean Airlines are parked at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Monday, May 11, 2020. The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Air travel has come to almost a complete standstill and industry executives believe the industry could shrink. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) coronavirus;COVID-19

ATHENS – Aegean Airlines recorded a significant recovery in passenger traffic in May 2022, carrying more than 1 million passengers just at the start of the new summer season.

In particular, Aegean carried more than 565,000 passengers through its international network and about 461,000 passengers through its domestic network, restoring 85% of its operations compared to 2019 and exceeding in almost one month the total numbers during the first quarter of the year. The load factor reached almost 79% in May, with an average of 122 passengers per flight, reaching during the last week of May the pre-pandemic levels.

For the remaining summer season, Aegean continues the gradual capacity increase, aiming to achieve marginally higher levels of capacity in seat kilometers compared to 2019, supported by the positive contribution of increased capacity from the bases of Thessaloniki and from the two main airports of Crete.

In total, the company will operate from its 8 bases in Greece and abroad, to 133 destinations in 41 countries with scheduled and chartered flights.

After the addition of Florence and Bari, Aegean now operates 8 destinations in Italy (Rome, Milan, Bologna, Venice, Catania, Naples, Florence, Bari), 12 in Germany with the addition of Cologne airport (Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Berlin, Hannover, Nuremberg, Cologne, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Münster Osnabrück) and 8 in the Iberian Peninsula (Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, Ibiza, Bilbao, Lisbon, Porto).