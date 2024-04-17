x

April 19, 2024

Aegean Airlines Ventures Beyond with Enhanced A321neo Fleet

April 17, 2024
By TNH Staff
AEGEAN neo aircraft_28Feb24
An Aegean Airlines Airbus A321neo. (Photo: aegeanair.com)

ATHENS – Aegean Airlines has announced its investment in four new Airbus A321neos with significantly extended range capabilities and a specially configured passenger cabin tailored for flights lasting 4 to 7.5 hours, targeting markets beyond the European Union.

The company’s initial investment involves four specially configured A321neo aircraft, equipped with larger fuel capacities to support flights of up to 7.5 hours. These aircraft will offer upgraded comfort levels for both economy and business class passengers, featuring fewer seats (less than 180) compared to Aegean’s standard A321neo version (220 seats). Notable features include satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, in-flight entertainment screens (IFE) at every seat, and an enhanced Business Class experience with lie-flat seats.

Aegean’s objective with these specially configured aircraft is to elevate its service standards for existing and prospective non-EU destinations with flight durations ranging from 4 to 7.5 hours. Target regions include the Gulf, Central Africa, and Asia, encompassing cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Oman, Lagos, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Delhi, Mumbai, and Almaty.

Recognizing the demand for enhanced comfort on longer flights, Aegean aims to deliver an elevated passenger experience tailored to these markets. The investment in these special-purpose aircraft, coupled with Aegean’s service excellence, aims to set new standards for passenger satisfaction.

Aegean plans to integrate these new aircraft into its fleet by 2026 and 2027, further expanding its operational capabilities and geographical reach.

Dimitris Geroyiannis, CEO of Aegean, commented, “We believe in the growth potential for Aegean and our country in markets beyond the EU. Our investment in longer-range A321neo aircraft reflects our commitment to delivering superior comfort and experiences for passengers flying to distant destinations. This strategic move underscores Aegean’s values ​​and reinforces our position in key markets.”

In addition to the recent investment, Aegean exercised its option to purchase three additional A321neo aircraft from Airbus, bringing the total number of A320/321 family aircraft to 50, with 29 A321neos. Out of these, four will be dedicated to longer-range operations.

With 28 neo aircraft already delivered and 22 more scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2028, Aegean continues to enhance its fleet to meet evolving market demands.

