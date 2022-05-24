Aegean Airlines Discuss Adding More flights to and from Milos

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Mayor of Milos island Manolis Mikelis met with high-level executives of Aegean Airlines on Tuesday to discuss the increase in number of flights to and from the island.

Mikelis met with Aegean Corporate Affairs Manager Marina Spyridaki and Chief Pilot of Aegean and Olympic Air Vassilios Kloudas.

Both sides met at the Milos town city hall and discussed schedules for next year, serving both tourists from abroad and residents. Aegean currently flies to the island from Athens, Thessaloniki, Larnaca, London, Paris and Milan, among other cities.