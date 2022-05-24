x

May 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Society

Aegean Airlines Discuss Adding More flights to and from Milos

May 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
AP Aircrafts of Aegean Airlines are parked at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) coronavirus;COVID-19

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Mayor of Milos island Manolis Mikelis met with high-level executives of Aegean Airlines on Tuesday to discuss the increase in number of flights to and from the island.

Mikelis met with Aegean Corporate Affairs Manager Marina Spyridaki and Chief Pilot of Aegean and Olympic Air Vassilios Kloudas.

Both sides met at the Milos town city hall and discussed schedules for next year, serving both tourists from abroad and residents. Aegean currently flies to the island from Athens, Thessaloniki, Larnaca, London, Paris and Milan, among other cities.

RELATED

Society
Greece: 5,588 New COVID Cases, 11 Deaths on Tuesday

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 5,588 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,427,857 (daily change: +0.

Politics
Erdogan Says He Will No Longer Talk to Mitsotakis
Economy
More Turn to UK Food Banks as Food and Fuel Bills Soar

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Pentagon Says More High-Tech Weapons Going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a Harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings