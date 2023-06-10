x

June 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Travel

Aegean Airlines Carries Over 5 Million Passengers in Jan-May 2023

June 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
fotis-christopoulos-_-7K1iG9bf4-unsplash
Two Aegean Airline jets awaiting takeoff from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece. (Photo: Fotis Christopoulos)

ATHENS- Aegean Airlines, the leading Greek airline, experienced a remarkable surge in passenger traffic during the period of January to May 2023. With a 50% increase compared to the same period in 2022, Aegean Airlines carried more than 5 million passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and signaling promising prospects for travel demand to Greece. This positive trend was evident since the first quarter of the year.

Notably, international passenger traffic to and from Athens’ “Eleftherios Venizelos” Airport witnessed a significant rise, with a 65% increase compared to 2022 and a 12% increase compared to 2019, highlighting the growing popularity of Athens as a travel destination. Similarly, Thessaloniki’s “Macedonia” Airport experienced robust foreign passenger traffic, reaching 72% compared to the previous year and 30% compared to 2019.

Aegean’s expansion of operations with new international routes, along with increased flight frequencies on existing routes such as Italy, Spain, Germany, Scandinavia, Israel, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, contributed to this remarkable growth. Furthermore, the early start of the summer season played a significant role, with direct flights from Athens to Bristol, Birmingham, Riga, and Lille, and direct routes from Thessaloniki to Barcelona and Cologne. Additional new routes from various Greek cities to Tel Aviv, as well as upcoming routes from Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, and Rhodes to several destinations, further enhance Aegean’s extensive network.

In 2023, Aegean plans to offer a total of 18 million seats, including 11 million foreign seats, demonstrating a substantial increase compared to 2022 and 2019. Operating in 165 destinations across 46 countries, the airline serves passengers from its ten bases in Greece and abroad, with a modern fleet of 76 aircraft, including the newly acquired Airbus A320 and A321 neo models.

RELATED

Tourism
As Tourists Flock to View Volcano’s Latest Eruption, Hawaii Urges Mindfulness, Respect

HONOLULU — Hawaii tourism officials urged tourists to be respectful when flocking to a national park on the Big Island to get a glimpse of the latest eruption of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes.

Food
Olive Oil in Halkidiki, Greece: Land of Big, Green Olives
Travel
SKY Express Exceeds Expectations in 2022, Anticipates Strong Performance in 2023

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.