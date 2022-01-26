Aegean Airlines Cancels 33 Flights on Wednesday

Society

ATHENS – Aegean Airlines said 33 of its flights, mostly domestic ones, will be cancelled on Wednesday in the aftermath of an extreme snowstorm that gripped the country on Monday.

The air carrier added that its full flight schedule is gradually being restored, and advised passengers to check on the airliner’s website for updated information regarding potential cancellations or other changes, at www.aegeanair.com and also at Olympic Air www.olympicair.com.