Place an Advertisement in The National Herald
The National Herald reaches a diverse and dynamic audience of readers in the Greek Diaspora in America and the rest of the world. The Greek American Community is one of the most financially robust ethnic groups in the US. As per the most recent U.S. Census data, Greek Americans rank first in per capita income and second in education level. Advertise your product or service in TNH and reach our readers online, in print, or by mobile. Let TNH work for you and your business, contact advertising@ekirikas.com or call our Ad Department at (718) 784-5255.
2 Comments
Hi,
I am contacting for I would like to know what are your numbers in terms of audience. How many visits do you have per month? How many readers do you have? Thank you so much for your help.
Best,
Ingrid
