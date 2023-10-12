Admission of Failure: Biden’s Somersault

Columnists

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. once said: “Like every nation, the United States has a right and a duty to secure its borders and protect its people against threats. But building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution.”

On the very day of his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, Mr. Biden signed the order to halt construction on the wall that would have protected the state from illegal entry by immigrants from Mexico, a project initiated by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

And now we read: “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States…”

This is the announcement made by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Human Rights, Alejandro Mayorkas, who added that the funds for the “physical barriers” come from Congress’s approval in 2019, during Donald Trump’s presidency!

This means that Mr. Biden, who once ridiculed Mr. Trump’s wall, now wants to continue building it to end this major problem that has plagued the United States since the first day of his presidency.

And Mr. Trump has every reason to boast that, “I was right when I built 560 miles… of brand new, beautiful border wall.”

But, Mr. Trump, don’t expect an apology from Mr. Biden… don’t twist the knife. Mr. Biden’s admission that Trump was right about the wall is sufficient as an acknowledgment of his failure.

Moreover, the current American President has another problem to deal with. American citizens are paying more attention, and fewer and fewer support his passion for helping the Ukrainians. In May, 46% were on his side, and now support has dropped to 41%. According to a poll from Wednesday, October 4, by Reuters/Ipsos, only 41% say the U.S.”should provide weapons to Ukraine,” compared to 46% in the same poll last May. And this poll comes in the midst of the congressional debate over Mr. Biden’s proposal for an additional $17 billion in military equipment funding for Ukraine. And we learn something else that is important from this poll: 34% of Democrats surveyed emphasized that Ukraine’s problems “are none of our business and we should not interfere.”