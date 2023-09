Society

FILE - A metro station is closed during a strike in Athens, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Civil servant union ADEDY and communist-backed labor union PAME hold a 24-hour strike against tabling of government's pension reform law in parliament. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – The executive committee of the civil servants’ union federation ADEDY has decided to declare a 24-hour nationwide strike on Thursday, September 21, in opposition to the government’s proposed new labour law.

In an announcement, ADEDY demanded that the legislation be withdrawn and called on members to participate in rallies on the same day throughout the country.

The trade union federation also intends to organise a protest rally on Klafthmonos Square in Athens, on Thursday at 10:30.