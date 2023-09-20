x

September 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Arts

Actress, Model Marisa Berenson Stars in Antonio Marras’ Runway Production

September 20, 2023
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Italy Antonio Marras Spring Summer 2024
A model wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women's Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN — ANTONIO MARRAS’ “NEVER HAPPY” DIVA

It’s never just about the runway for Antonio Marras. He creates worlds for his fashion shows.

The one he created for his Spring-Summer 2024 collection starred U.S. actress and model Marisa Berenson, who lent her considerable screen credits — having appeared in films by such greats as Luchino Visconti, Stanley Kubrick and Bob Fosse — to Marras’ mock movie set.

Skipping between English and Italian, Berenson played a diva lamenting a warm Bloody Mary and her missing playboy husband, in a performance really about the fear of losing relevance.

Marisa Berenson wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Marras has nothing to fear there. He created a summer collection that is an edgy take on a 1940s and 1950s diva and divo wardrobe, with looks perfect for a stroll through town, for a trip to the beach, or for an elegant night out.

The designer said the collection was meant to show volumes, as if windswept. So, divas wore flowing silken caftans, lightly layered. Miniskirts appeared inflated, fitted with a tight bodice. Marras also put volumes in asymmetrical bow or bubble sleeves. For a business meeting, the diva wore fitted jacket tops that flowed into poodle skirt proportions. The divo’s suits were mostly with shorts — sometimes silken, sometimes tweed with lurex threading, sometimes leather — with a loose jacket or perhaps an intarsia sweater.

Marisa Berenson wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
Marisa Berenson wears a creation as part of the Antonio Marras women’s Spring Summer 2024 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Marras’ movie set was inspired by the 1968 film “Boom!” starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, filmed in the designer’s native Sardinia. Colors were soft: camels and pastels, often accented with a black floral motif, and prettily decorated with lace and crystals. Rhinestone jewelry accented the looks.

The diva/divo is ”Maicontentu,” Sardinian dialect for “Never happy,” which appears on garments.

 

RELATED

Cinema
LAGFF Travels to Drama International Short Film Festival

LOS ANGELES – After the successful program Drama Travels to the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF), the next step was, of course, further exchange as LAGFF Travels to Drama, opened new horizons for the selected short filmmakers who presented their works at the 17th LAGFF.

Culture
In Break with the Past, Met Opera Is Devoting a Third of its Productions to Recent Work
Literature
Jessica Knoll’s Novel ‘Bright Young Women’ is an Ode to Victims and Survivors of Ted Bundy’s Crimes

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.