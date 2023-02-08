Actor Petros Philippidis Found Innocent of Serial Rape, Guilty for Attempted Rape

Society

Trial of actor Petros Filippidis, at the Mixed Jury Court of Athens, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. (VASILIS REMPAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Well-known actor and director Petros Philippidis was found unanimously innocent on a charge of serial rape of a fellow-actress by an Athens Mixed Jury Court on Wednesday.

He was, however, found unanimously guilty of two charges of attempted rape in the cases of two actresses. The court’s ruling agrees with the prosecutor’s recommendation.

The court will next decide if any mitigating circumstances are to recognized in the actor’s defence, before sentencing him for the attempted rape charges.