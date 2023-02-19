x

February 19, 2023

Actor Idris Elba Lauds Greece Using Films to Attract Tourists

February 19, 2023
By The National Herald
Idris Elba
FILE - British actor Idris Elba speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Turning around its reputation of being unwelcoming to welcoming movie makers has proved a boon to Greece, including the films luring more visitors to check out the country for themselves, actor Idris Elba said.

Sometimes mentioned on short lists to take over the role of James Bond – he’d be the first black person to do so – Elba said at the World Government Summit in Dubai that Greece made the shift as it was going through an economic and austerity crisis and it worked very well.

https://skift.com/2023/02/15/heres-why-actor-idris-elba-thinks-dubais-messaging-deserves-an-oscar/
Governments announced tax rebates and incentives to attract international film and television production companies to come and shoot in the country, leading to a number of high-profile films and series featuring Greece.

“This helped bolster tourism and created employment opportunities for Greece. And they did that by taking advice from other countries that earlier had looked into this area,” the British actor also said.

“If you’re a government official wondering how to bolster the creative industry, look to set up a task force. Involve young people to be a part of this narrative to bolster the creative industry,” he said, reported the site Skift.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

