Actor George Andreakos Talks to TNH, Discusses His Latest Film Projects

Culture

NEW YORK – Greek-American actor George Andreakos spoke with The National Herald about his latest projects including ‘Mob Cops’ with David Arquette and ‘Inside Man’ with Lucy Hale, best known for her role in the ABC Family TV series Pretty Little Liars which ran from 2010-2017.

Andreakos told TNH: “I recently wrapped up a movie, called ‘Mob Cops’ with David Arquette and quite a few other names.”

Of the roles he’s enjoyed playing, Andreakos noted that “I really enjoyed playing Luca Santi in the film ‘Inside Man’ which was directed by Danny Abeckaser. I had the opportunity to work directly with Lucy Hale in a few scenes and with Emile Hirsch. I had the opportunity to really showcase some of my work.”

Having played many tough guy roles over the years, Andreakos said of the fear of being typecast, “It does cross my mind at times, but I am thankful to be working in an industry that is extremely tough and competitive. I know I can play other characters like a dad and fun type roles. I simply have not been given that opportunity yet.”

When asked what it was like working with Lucy Hale, he said it was an “amazing experience” and … “I really have to thank director Danny Abeckaser for believing in me and giving me the role to play opposite Lucy. At first, I did not know what to expect working with her, but after meeting her in hair and makeup before getting on set, she was the most down to earth thespian I have ever met.”

“After all, she does have an extensive resumé and is an accomplished sought out celebrity,” Andreakos said. “We had a lot of fun filming including the bar scene but the car scene before we walk into the lounge was the one of the most memorable.”

He continued: “She is driving and puts the old vintage car in park. I am getting out but the car is still rolling back. She looked at me and I looked at her and we were like ‘what the hell is wrong with this car?’ She was sincerely concerned if I got hurt while I was half way out of the car. A true professional with a genuine concern for others. A class act. I hope to work with Lucy again in the future. “

When asked if there is any actor he would like to work with, Andreakos said, “I really can’t narrow it down to one. I mean I would really love to work with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Clint Eastwood, Pierce Brosnan, Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and, of course, a fellow Greek-American Jennifer Aniston.”

Of the film ‘Mob Cops’ and his role, he told TNH “my character name in the film is Anthony a wiseguy/mobster. The film is based on a true story of two corrupt NYPD detectives working for the mob.”

“The film was directed by Danny Abeckaser, produced by Kyle Stefanski, Gustavo Nacimento, and written by Kosta Kondilopoulos,” Andreakos said. “The cast on this film is simply incredible from David Arquette, Kevin Connolly, Leila Ben Khalifa, Jeremy Luke, Darren Weiss, Nate Buzz, Mike Young, Bo Dietl, Lorenzo Antonucci, Joseph Russo, Montana Tucker, Graham Sibley, Lynn Adriana Freedman, Jeffrey Vincent Parise and many more.”

“As you can see I had the opportunity to be on set with some incredibly talented people,” Andreakos noted. “I can’t wait for everyone to see this film.”

Of his upcoming work, he said, “I have signed on to play another character called Johnny Cantone in an upcoming film, but it’s too early to discuss.”

More information is available online: https://georgevandreakos.com.