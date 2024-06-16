Activists Say No Justice for Refugees in 2023 Sinking Near Greece

Society

In this undated handout provided by Greece's coast guard on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, scores of people sit on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. The legal defense team for nine Egyptian men due to go on trial in southern Greece next week accused of causing one of the Mediterranean's deadliest shipwrecks said Thursday they will argue Greece has no jurisdiction in the case, and insisted their clients were innocent survivors who have been unjustly prosecuted. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP, File)

ATHENS -A year after a vessel crammed with as many as 750 refugees and migrants sank in international waters near Greece, no real progress has been reported in a mostly secret investigation Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International complained.

The New Democracy government initially – before ordering a probe – absolved a Coast Guard vessel of any blame although survivors said the ship capsized after a towing rope was put on it to drag it away from Greece.

The Coast Guard denied any wrongdoing and the European Union and United Nations have pushed Greece to accelerate its investigation – no word whether it’s still being conducted – the government rejecting any criticism.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2024/06/greece-one-year-on-from-the-pylos-shipwreck-the-coast-guards-role-must-be-investigated/

The boat was carrying people from Syria, Pakistan and Egypt. Only 104 people survived, 82 bodies were recovered but only 58 identified. More than 500 people remain missing, their families crying out for information.

A Greek Naval Court’s investigation into the potential liability of the Hellenic Coast Guard for the shipwreck, opened in June 2023, remains at the preliminary stage.

Judith Sunderland, Associate Europe and Central Asia Director at Human Rights Watch, said: “It is unconscionable that one year since this horrific tragedy the investigation into the potential liability of the Hellenic Coast Guard has barely progressed. We need to see a credible process for accountability and an end to the cycle of violence and impunity at Greece’s borders.”

Adriana Tidona, Migration Researcher at Amnesty International, said:

“Hundreds of families have been left in limbo, awaiting the truth on the fate of their loved ones. The Greek authorities must advance in their investigations into the potential liability of the coast guard in this incident to finally bring justice and closure to all those affected.”

Greek authorities were alerted on June 13, 2023 about an overcrowded trawler, the Adriana in their search and rescue region. It sank 15 hours later amid still mysterious circumstances, the Coast Guard turning off its cameras.

On May 21, the criminal court in Kalamata dismissed a case against nine Egyptian survivors who were accused of smuggling and causing the shipwreck, among other serious charges, who were detained for 11 months.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said the integrity of evidence may have been compromised because The Naval Court prosecutor’s request for forensic analysis of coast guard officers’ phones – seized two months after the tragedy – is still pending.

“Hundreds of families have been left in limbo, awaiting the truth on the fate of their loved ones,” said Adriana Tidona, migration researcher at Amnesty International about the ongoing anguish.

https://www.hrw.org/news/2024/06/12/greece-pylos-shipwreck-anniversary-still-no-justice

“The Greek authorities must advance in their investigations into the potential liability of the coast guard in this incident to finally bring justice and closure to all those affected,” she said in imploring for information.