Activists Say Greece’s Closed Refugee Detention Camps Worsening

ATHENS – Promises that new controlled refugee centers on Greek islands would be more inhabitable for those seeking asylum haven’t been realized, said refugee rights activists, complaining about conditions and overcrowding.

There are also shortages of water, facilities for doing laundry, not enough fresh produce, and people being held in corridors and containers, said a report in Social Europe about the situation.

That was by Gemma Bird, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Liverpool and Ella Dodd, project co-ordinator at I Have Rights, an NGO based on Samos, near Turkey's coast.

They pointed to one of the so-called Closed and Controlled Access Centres (CCAC) on Samos, one of five Aegean islands where human traffickers Turkey lets operate during an essentially suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union keeps sending more.

That replaced a facility in 2021, touted by the New Democracy government as a model center for dealing with refugees and migrants and asylum seekers who may have to wait two years for applications to be processed.

“Yet the CCAC on Samos has been widely criticized for prison-like conditions – with unlawful detention in small containers behind barbed-wire fences and accusations of violence against residents – as well as broken facilities and limited access to drinking water and nutritious food,” they noted.

The situation recently has deteriorated, they claimed, with more arrivals making it overcrowded as has happened on the northeast Aegean island of Lesbos, the favored choice for those fleeing Turkey, where they had gone to get away from war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands.

They come mainly from Syria and Afghanistan but as far as sub-Saharan Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Greece being a top destination as the EU has closed its borders to them.

The researchers noted that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – whose New Democracy government is fervently trying to keep out refugees and migrants has denied reports of pushing them back – said he has a “firm but fair” policy.

“The need to maintain the façade of having the situation under control seems to have led to attempts to disguise it, the report said, claiming that capacity figures for the Samos center were arbitrarily raised.

“There have been further reports of new arrivals being detained for up to two weeks or even a month, without the individual-decision letter which would be required for this to be lawful,” they added.

I Have Rights said there was a severe lack of access to water, provided only at irregular intervals: on some days this is 30 minutes three times a day; on others it is only once a day for an hour.

Staff at the centers conducted a two-day strike because of problems at the facilities and the report said that, “As this continues to worsen, it is important not only to draw attention to the plight of displaced people on the island.”