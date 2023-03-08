Activists Repeat: Refugees in Greece Face Pushbacks, Sexual Violence

Society

FILE - A migrant who was aboard a precarious rubber boat with others jumps to the water as they are rescued by a team of the Sea Watch-3, around 35 miles away from Libya, in Libyan SAR zone, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Valeria Mongelli, File)

ATHENS – Greece’s New Democracy government has repeatedly denied allegations that refugees and migrants are being pushed back at sea and on land but human rights groups and activists are continuing to claim the practice happens.

“It’s become like an unofficial policy of how to deal with people who arrive looking for protection in the EU. As a Member State of the EU, we cannot let the rule of law fall down in this way,” Aideen Elliott, Senior Policy and Research Coordinator with Oxfam Ireland told Ireland’s state broadcaster RTE.

Oxfam, which is partnered with the Greek Council for Refugees said there are pushbacks that are a violation of European Union law but there’s been no action from the European Commission.

A new report from the Greek Council of Refugees (GCR), At Europe’s Borders: Between Impunity and Criminalization, also claimed that asylum seekers are being kept out of the country.

They are coming from Turkey, where they went fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, using that country as a jumping-off point to reach Greece after the EU closed its borders to them.

Under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the EU, Turkey is supposed to contain some 4.4 million of them but has allowed human traffickers to keep sending them without being sanctioned, while Greece faces the pushback claims.

The report, the news site said, gave detailed descriptions of 11 cases of pushbacks in the Evros border region and the Aegean islands, and two cases of pullbacks by the Turkish authorities at Evros.

All cases in the report are legally represented by GCR and submitted before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) and/or the Greek Public Prosecutor, it said, no word on any findings.

“This report is evidence that illegally pushing people back, ‘pushbacks,’ is not a rogue incident or isolated, but it’s systematic,” said Elliott.”We have a system where the border Member States are tasked with so much of hosting of border control. This doesn’t work, so an EU wide approach is needed,” she said.

The testimonies included in the report share very similar descriptions of what people had to endure during a pushback operation, with alleged victims speaking of arbitrary and illegal detention, neglect, physical and sexual violence, including rape but no proof offered.

BOTH SIDES NOW

The EU has provided funding to build closed detention camps on five islands near Turkey’s coast – Leros, Lesbos, Kos, Chios and Samos – that are the primary destinations for the human smugglers sending the refugees.

Elliott said she went to the center on Samos, within sight of Turkey’s coast and was disturbed by conditions although the government said every care has been taken to insure a humane settling.

“It’s really prison like. These people have not been found guilty of a crime, not even accused of any crime, but they’re kept in these places with barbed wire around them, with the cameras everywhere, and they’re only allowed out for some hours of the day,” she said.

Another case in the GCR report describes how two Palestinian men, recognized by the Greek authorities as refugees and legally residing in Kos Island, were arrested by two men in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police officers.

Over the course of the pushback operation the report found the Palestinian men were sexually assaulted, severely beaten, and had documents, phones and money confiscated, the news site said.

They said they were handcuffed, blindfolded with duct tape, dragged on the floor with their legs tied and left in unofficial detention for hours and taken t the port of Kos and sent out to sea on a small half-deflated raft before being rescued by the Turkish Coast Guard – which Greece said lets smugglers operate.

A Greek lawyer, and one of the authors of the report, Kleio Nikolopoulou, said that, “We have presented cases of pushback victims, not just from asylum seekers that try to enter the Evros region or land border with Turkey who want to apply for asylum and seek international protection in Greece, but we also have cases of recognised refugees legally residing in Greece and them being victims of pushback to Turkey. The categories of the victims of pushbacks are vast.”

The report also claimed that the Greek state intimidates, stigmatizes, and criminalizes human rights defenders who support pushback victims, the government insisting it’s been providing decent care for refugees and migrants.

“Legal organisations are being intimidated and targeted by the Greek government, by the Greek authorities. GCR is also one of these legal organisations that is being currently targeted by ascribing hidden political motives in our work, or by linking us with smuggling networks, or by describing us as enemies of the state,” said Nikolopolou.