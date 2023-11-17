x

November 17, 2023

ACS Athens Shines at Alumni Achievement Awards Gala

November 17, 2023
By The National Herald
ACS Athens Gala1
U.S. Amb. to Greece George Tsunis, third from right, and ACS Athens President Dr. Peggy Pelonis with the gifted students who sang at the ACS Athens Gala on Nov. 4. (Photo: Courtesy of ACS Athens)

ATHENS – The Alumni Achievement Awards Gala of the American Community Schools of Athens, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Grande Bretagne Hotel on November 4, was a momentous occasion in the school’s history.

“ACS Athens is K-12 American international school developing global citizens. ACS Athens is located in a suburb of Athens and minutes away from Classical Athens and the birthplace of Western Civilization,” according to its website.

“The event was a scintillating celebration of ACS Athens’ 78-year legacy, recognizing exceptional alumni achievements and fostering future collaborations within the ACS community,” the Gala’s news release notes.

The Gala was graced by the presence of the American Ambassador to Greece, George J. Tsunis, as well as the ACS Athens Board of Trustees, educators, alumni, and honored guests. The event also featured an inspiring address by guest speaker Dr. Gregory Pattakos, Class of ‘95.

At the heart of the evening were the prestigious awards: the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Dr. Photini Pazartzis, Class of ‘77, in recognition of her outstanding contributions over the years, and the Young Leadership Award, posthumously awarded to Taymoore Balbaa – received by his mother – honoring his promising leadership even in his absence.

The evening was marked not only by commemoration but also by a strong sense of community and synergy. Educators, students, alumni, and friends came together to forge new connections and reinforce the enduring bonds that tie the ACS Athens community together.

“I feel a great sense of joy and pride to be among such esteemed guests and successful alumni of our school. It is a great honor to represent ACS Athens from the position of President and to see with great excitement the admirable contribution of our student volunteers. We are a school that Leads by Example”, said Dr. Peggy Pelonis, President of ACS Athens.

Before introducing the ACS Athens Board of Trustees, Tim Ananiadis announced: “Securing the future and legacy of ACS is a priority of our Board.”

Pattakos told the guests, “the love of learning instilled in me at ACS Athens provided an unobstructed path to success” and Photini Pazartzis declared “I’m grateful to ACS for opening my eyes to a global world, and this I owe this to my teachers who believed in me, who cultivated the sense of an international community”.

According to the website, “the educational philosophy is based on the American curriculum, principles, and values, and the language of instruction is English, though Greek is also taught as a second language. With a diverse student body of over 60 different nationalities, our students interact with a kaleidoscope of mindsets, beliefs, and cultural backgrounds, giving them a unique international profile that is coveted by top colleges and universities around the world. The friendships that are forged with peers and faculty last well beyond their years at ACS Athens, as many of our alumni will attest to.”

The National Herald

