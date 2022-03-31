Acropolis Museum Goes on Summer Schedule as of April 1

Tourism

ATHENS – The Acropolis Museum is going on its summer schedule as of Friday (April 1), extending its opening hours into evening and keeping its terrace restaurant open to midnight every Friday and Saturday, it said on Thursday.

The museum’s hours are as follows, from April 1 to October 31:

Monday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Tuesday to Sunday, 8:00 am – 8:00 pm, and

Friday, 8:00 am – 10:00 pm.

The archaeological excavation beneath the Museum can be visited at the same times listed above except for Friday: Monday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm and Tuesday-Sunday 8:00 am – 8:00 pm.

Tours of the excavations are available in two languages, English (Saturdays, Mondays at 11:00 am) and Greek (Saturdays, Mondays at 1:00 pm). The tour duration is 45 minutes and registration is required at the museum’s information booth, following payment of museum entrance (10 euros general admission). A maximum of 20 people are allowed per group.

Gallery talks for adults are continuing. More information is available at https://theacropolismuseum.gr/en/gallery-talks (in English).