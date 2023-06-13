Acropolis Museum Celebrating Its 14th Anniversary with Tribute to Prof. Pandermalis

Culture

ATHENS – An evening of poetry set to music, performed by the Youth Orchestra of Dion and dedicated to the late Professor Dimitris Pandermalis, has been organised to celebrate the 14th anniversary since the Acropolis Museum began operating – and the first without the presence of its curator Prof. Pandermalis – on June 20.

“On June 20, 2023 the Acropolis Museum completes 14 years of operation and this year is the first that we will not have with us on its birthday the late lamented Prof. Dimitris Pandermalis, who served as president of the board of the Organisation for the Construction of the New Acropolis Museum from 2000 until 2019 and also president of the Acropolis Museum board from 2009 until 2022,” the museum said in an announcement, adding that Pandermalis had also been instrumental in highlighting the archaeological site at Dion, becoming attached to the area and its people.

The Dion orchestra was chosen as a tribute to Pandermalis and his love for the region, which was so important to him as an archaeologist and as a person. The performance will take place in the grounds outside the museum at 21:00, with Nikos Patris as conductor, Alexis Kostalas presenting and with the participation of Vasilis Lekkas, Gerasimos Andreatos, Zoi Papadopoulou and Babis Velissarios. Admission is free of charge.

On the day of the anniversary, the museum and museum restaurant will operate from 9:00 in the morning until midnight, with normal admission fees.