Achtsioglou: Gov’t Repeats Failed Recipe of Measures

Politics

ATHENS – “The government’s announcements on the plagued businesses and workers reiterate the failed recipe of the insufficient measures applied over the previous period,” stated SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance MP responsible for Economy Effie Achtsioglou on Friday noting that they become “even more problematic in a climate with skyrocketing inflation.”

Achtsioglou claimed that “the workers in labour suspension are forced, in the midst of tremendous price hikes, to survive with a few money” adding that the “tax duties are simply suspended for a month and accumulate without any relief”.

She said that the government “either repeats the same policy under the delusion that it will have different results or the issue does not concern it. The explosive social problems are not solved on the automatic pilot”.