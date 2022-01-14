x

January 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

Achtsioglou: Gov’t Repeats Failed Recipe of Measures

January 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Effie Achtsioglou (File photo Eurokinissi/ Giorgos Kontarinis)
Effie Achtsioglou (File photo Eurokinissi/ Giorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – “The government’s announcements on the plagued businesses and workers reiterate the failed recipe of the insufficient measures applied over the previous period,” stated SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance MP responsible for Economy Effie Achtsioglou on Friday noting that they become “even more problematic in a climate with skyrocketing inflation.”

Achtsioglou claimed that “the workers in labour suspension are forced, in the midst of tremendous price hikes, to survive with a few money” adding that the “tax duties are simply suspended for a month and accumulate without any relief”.

She said that the government “either repeats the same policy under the delusion that it will have different results or the issue does not concern it. The explosive social problems are not solved on the automatic pilot”.

RELATED

Politics
Kikilias: Tourism Will Be the Spearhead of Greek Development

ATHENS - "Tourism will be once again the spearhead of the country's development in 2022.

Society
Omicron Dominates Greece, Delta Still Sending People to Hospitals
Politics
Oikonomou: The State Will Support Households and Businesses

Top Stories

Church

CHERRY HILL, NJ – His Grace Bishop Apostolos of Medeia celebrated the Divine Liturgy on January 9 and presented the Very Reverend Archimandrite Fr Avgoustinos Psomas to the congregation as the new priest at St Thomas Greek Orthodox Church in Cherry Hill.

Church

BOSTON – Dr Lewis Patsavos, Professor of Canon Law emeritus at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, was awarded a doctorate honoris causa by the Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome.

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston recently visited a parish that is small in numbers but in history and faith, the St Vasilios Church of Newport, New Hampshire, on the occasion of the name day of the church.

Politics

Politics

Video

Afghan Tradition Allows Girls to Access the Freedom of Boys

KABUL — In a Kabul neighborhood, a gaggle of boys kick a yellow ball around a dusty playground, their boisterous cries echoing off the surrounding apartment buildings.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings