ACG: Lecture-Concert for the Empowering Role of Music in the 1821 War of Independence

Culture

ATHENS – The American College of Greece: Lecture-concert for the empowering role of music in the 1821 War of Independence

The American College of Greece, under the auspices of the “Greece 2021” Committee and on the occasion of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821, organizes on Tuesday, November 30 at 19:00 a lecture-concert on “The empowering role of music in the 1821 war for independence”. The purpose of the event is to highlight the role and world heritage of Greek music, as well as the songs that empowered the spirit of liberation in the years before and during the Greek Revolution.

Research oversight belongs to Dr. Tatiana Papageorgiou, Concert-pianist & Musicologist, Assist. Professor, Music Department, Frances Rich School of Fine & Performing Arts, Deree – The American College of Greece.

The lecture-concert will introduce the idiomatic style and empowering role of music and songs in the years before and during the Greek Revolution of 1821, illustrated live on stage with selections from the original repertoire performed by distinguished guest musicians on traditional instruments and Dr. Tatiana Papageorgiou at the piano. Spectators will deepen their listening experience through the live presentation and explanations on the music, lyrics, dance rhythms and original instrumentation, supported by a projection of historical document.

The event will also feature the artists Panagiotis Petrakis (vocal soloist, narrator), Vassilis Dramountanis (vocal soloist, mandolinist), Tatiana Papageorgiou (piano), Aris Koukos (tambouras, bouzouki), George Kontoyannis (lyra), Dionyssis Theodosis (clarinet), Teo Lazarou (contrabass, guitar) and Vassilis Gavvaris (percussion).

The lecture will take place at the Pierce Theater and is open to the public upon pre-registration, while the event will be also livestreamed.

More information about the event can be found here.

For more info:

Nasia Ntinopoulou, tel.: (+30) 2106009800, ext: 1476, email mailto:%20ioulia.kyriakoulakou@ogilvy.comantinopoulou@acg.edu.

Thalia Thomatou, Pitch – Public Relations and Strategic Communications, tel.: (+30) 216 800 1595, email: tthomatou@pitchpr.gr.

About The American College of Greece

The American College of Greece (ACG) is a private, independent, non-profit educational organization founded in 1875 and the oldest and largest American-accredited educational institution in Europe. Today, ACG comprises three divisions: Pierce (secondary education), Deree (undergraduate and graduate programs) and Alba Graduate Business School. Faithful to its mission of providing equal access to high quality education, ACG supports its students through a €8 million financial aid program.