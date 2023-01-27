x

January 27, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Culture

Acclaimed Play about a Refugee Camp in France Returns to New York

January 27, 2023
By The National Herald
imagegen (1)
Acclaimed play about a refugee camp in France returns to New York. (Photo: Marc Brenner/via SNF)

NEW YORK – Hailed as a powerful, essential experience in its initial run, The Jungle grew out of a theater in the refugee camp of the same name in Calais. Now it’s returning—for one month only—to an immersive stage at St. Anne’s Warehouse in Brooklyn.

Catch The Jungle from February 18 to March 19, 2023.

Originally planned for March 2020 but delayed by the pandemic, this production marks the return of a play of which a Washington Post theater critic wrote, “Every one of your political representatives should be required to experience The Jungle.”

The return of The Jungle is supported, among others, by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which previously made a grant to St. Ann’s warehouse to make the venue fully accessible.

Source: SNF 

RELATED

Cinema
Warm Reception at The Louvre for New Film by Philip Koutsaftis

PARIS – The first screening of Philip Koutsaftis' new film ‘Zakros’ took place on Thursday evening, January 26 in0 the screening room of the Louvre Museum in Paris with many French and Greeks in the audience.

Cinema
Review: Cannes Βreakout ‘Close’ Τells of Innocence and Grief
Arts
Couture Season Ends with Clubbing, Celebrity and Glamour

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.