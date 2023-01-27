Culture

Acclaimed play about a refugee camp in France returns to New York. (Photo: Marc Brenner/via SNF)

NEW YORK – Hailed as a powerful, essential experience in its initial run, The Jungle grew out of a theater in the refugee camp of the same name in Calais. Now it’s returning—for one month only—to an immersive stage at St. Anne’s Warehouse in Brooklyn.

Catch The Jungle from February 18 to March 19, 2023.

Originally planned for March 2020 but delayed by the pandemic, this production marks the return of a play of which a Washington Post theater critic wrote, “Every one of your political representatives should be required to experience The Jungle.”

The return of The Jungle is supported, among others, by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which previously made a grant to St. Ann’s warehouse to make the venue fully accessible.

Source: SNF