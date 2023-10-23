x

October 23, 2023

Acclaim for TNH’s Kasselakis Interview

October 23, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΣ - ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ 5
The President of SYRIZA Stefanos Kasselakis, answers the questions of his former colleague at The National Herald Theodore Kalmoukos. (Photo: TNH)

ATHENS – There was a significant media response in Athens and throughout the homeland to the exclusive interview given to The National Herald by the new president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis.

The interview, which was published in the newspaper’s weekend edition (October 21-22), was reproduced verbatim on several major and reputable news websites, along with the accompanying photographs.

Among the websites that reproduced the interview were protothema.gr, iefimerida.gr, athensvoice.gr, reporter.gr, naftemporiki.gr, and others.

Extensive references to the interview were also made over the weekend in the main news broadcasts of major Greek television stations as well as on radio stations.

It is worth mentioning that the newly-elected president of SYRIZA, in the exclusive interview with TNH, spoke about today’s Greece and the Greece he envisions.

TNH met him at his home in a well-known upstate New York village, situated in green countryside with two lakes and a small river, a most idyllic place.

This was the first comprehensive interview that Kasselakis granted to print media after being elected as the leader of the official opposition party.

