Economy

An Instagram post by Athens Medical Group announcing the deal with Lamda Development for the new state-of-the-art Healthcare Park in Ellinikon. (Photo: Instagram/iatriko.gr)

ATHENS – Athens Medical Group is accelerating its investment drive, unveiling plans for three new projects this year according to a report in capital.gr. Following the green light for a new building in Marousi, the group is teaming up with Lamda Development to establish a Healthcare Park adjacent to The Ellinikon Mall. Additionally, a cutting-edge oncology clinic in Thessaloniki is on the brink of completion.

Financially, the group’s performance reflects robust growth, with turnover hitting €258 million and operating earnings reaching €38 million. Post-tax profit surged to €8.1 million. The group, founded in 1984, is committed to excellence in healthcare, boasts a workforce of 3,292 individuals.