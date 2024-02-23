x

February 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

Absolute Support of Israel by the United States

February 23, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, center front, votes against a resolution concerning a ceasefire in Gaza during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A few days ago, for the third time in a row, the United States exercised its veto to block a resolution of the United Nations Security Council calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. America was the only one of the 15 countries that make up the Security Council – permanent and nonpermanent members– to vote against it. The United Kingdom abstained.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration is making its disagreement with Israel over the continuation of the war increasingly clear and condemns the large number of Palestinian casualties, which according to the Palestinian Health Authority exceeds 29,000 people – they do not provide the number of injured.

The justification given by the United States for exercising its veto is that it will hinder negotiations for the return of Israeli prisoners. It is not convincing.

It has been well established by now that America will not leave Israel unprotected, even if it is forced to use weak justifications to cover for it. Even when Israel’s policies are wrong.
And this raises a big question: Can Israel continue to ignore international public opinion? And if so, for how long? And at the end of the day, can it rely solely on the United States? As the experienced and thoughtful retired U.S. Ambassador Patrick Theros, a commentator for the English edition of the National Herald, asks:

What does history teach us Greeks?

Perhaps the Asia Minor Catastrophe could have been avoided if Greece had not relied so much on England and France for its invasion of Asia Minor, who abandoned her in the middle of the war.

Not all countries and all people want Israel to be harmed. Even former sworn enemies in the Arab world have – finally – embraced the need for an Israeli state to exist in peace and security.

However, this does not contradict calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state. It is not either one or the other – they are not mutually exclusive. It is the only feasible solution for both peoples. If they ever cooperate – it will happen someday– they will thrive.

RELATED

Editorial
What Are We (not) Doing?

The United States stands as a stark outlier among developed nations, not for its wealth or innovation, but for a more tragic reason: it is the only developed country where mass-casualty shooting events occur with alarming regularity.

Columnists
The Politics of the Marriage Equality Vote
Columnists
I Hope the Next President and VP Will Be Two White Men

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Jimmy Carter Becomes First Living Ex-President with Official White House Christmas Ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name.

A few days ago, for the third time in a row, the United States exercised its veto to block a resolution of the United Nations Security Council calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK – A Long Island mother was sentenced to at least 22 years in prison Wednesday for the drunk driving crash that killed NYPD Det.

NEW YORK – A complaint of unjustified use of force while on duty has been filed against a Greek-American, Lt.

BOSTON – The 47th consecutive Folk Dance Festival (FDF) of the Metropolis of San Francisco, was recently held in the city of Anaheim, CA.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.