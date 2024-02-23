Absolute Support of Israel by the United States

Editorial

A few days ago, for the third time in a row, the United States exercised its veto to block a resolution of the United Nations Security Council calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip. America was the only one of the 15 countries that make up the Security Council – permanent and nonpermanent members– to vote against it. The United Kingdom abstained.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration is making its disagreement with Israel over the continuation of the war increasingly clear and condemns the large number of Palestinian casualties, which according to the Palestinian Health Authority exceeds 29,000 people – they do not provide the number of injured.

The justification given by the United States for exercising its veto is that it will hinder negotiations for the return of Israeli prisoners. It is not convincing.

It has been well established by now that America will not leave Israel unprotected, even if it is forced to use weak justifications to cover for it. Even when Israel’s policies are wrong.

And this raises a big question: Can Israel continue to ignore international public opinion? And if so, for how long? And at the end of the day, can it rely solely on the United States? As the experienced and thoughtful retired U.S. Ambassador Patrick Theros, a commentator for the English edition of the National Herald, asks:

What does history teach us Greeks?

Perhaps the Asia Minor Catastrophe could have been avoided if Greece had not relied so much on England and France for its invasion of Asia Minor, who abandoned her in the middle of the war.

Not all countries and all people want Israel to be harmed. Even former sworn enemies in the Arab world have – finally – embraced the need for an Israeli state to exist in peace and security.

However, this does not contradict calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state. It is not either one or the other – they are not mutually exclusive. It is the only feasible solution for both peoples. If they ever cooperate – it will happen someday– they will thrive.