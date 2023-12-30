About that Flag

Columnists

I was disappointed with the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs’ response to the wave of criticism he has faced since ordering the removal of a pink flag artwork from an exhibition at the General Consulate of Greece in New York. The artwork, in the design of the Greek flag, addresses the issue of femicide in Greece. It is made up of pieces of bed sheets given to the artist Georgia Lale by women in Greece and symbolized the ugly reality that most victims are attacked by their partners in their own homes and often on their own beds. Now that I have seen this artwork in the tens of websites that have reported on its removal, I can say I find it mesmerizing and poignant, and it has made me think hard about violence against women in Greece.

Georgios Gerapetritis, the minister of foreign affairs took action over this particular exhibit only after Dimitrios Natsios the leader of the small extreme right wing party Niki complained about it in a speech he made in the Vouli. He displayed a picture of the exhibit, describing it as a rag and objecting to its pink color, which he said made a comedy of the Greek flag which was only painted red by the blood of heroes.

News of the exhibit’s removal unleashed a veritable furor. There were questions about why an extreme right-wing party should dictate the government’s actions, art critics slammed the removal as a blatant act of censorship, others pointed out the difference between a flag and its artistic representation.

There were also criticisms of the way the government was diminishing a symbolic protest against femicide in Greece. There has been a rise in incidents of femicide and domestic violence in Greece over the past few years which had highlighted police failing in combatting such crimes. Also in the spotlight have been clauses in the Greek penal code that foster a culture of impunity and allow for reduced sentences – when eventually the cases are tried in what is a notoriously slow justice system.

One of the more sophisticated critiques came from Stefanos Kasselakis, the opposition party leader. His tweet slamming Gerapetritis came with a picture of American artist David Hammons’s African American Flag which reimagines the Stars and Stripes replacing its colors with the red, green, and black of the Pan-African Universal Negro Improvement Association.

Gerapetritis’ response sought to contextualize his decision. The minister said he supported freedom of art and freedom of expression but added “we have to separate things in relation to where they are happening. I would absolutely accept to have this particular work either in a museum, a gallery or even in my home. But in that case we are talking about the posting of an exhibit at the Greek consulate in New York.” He added this was all about “the hard core of the state and the public image of Greece abroad” and “contrary to a museum or a gallery, which are intended for the expression of art, the consulate, must necessarily carry the symbols and emblems intact.”

It is precisely this response that I find disappointing in this unfortunate affair of all-round governmental ham-fistedness.

If I am not mistaken, our Consulates in the United States are deeply involved in engaging in cultural diplomacy, displaying and promoting Greece’s culture and history. The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website has a page devoted to cultural diplomacy, explaining its goals. Unfortunately the links to the English and French versions are broken. During the bicentennial celebrations of the Greek revolution of 1821, the Consulates did a splendid job in showcasing American philhellenism during that era. Philhellenism may be a topic with few pitfalls, but when you spread out to art, photography, and other forms of cultural expression, then you might make some people uncomfortable – which is what most art is all about.

An obvious way to avoid courting controversy would be to showcase Greek artists and culture and Greek-related topics through an organization especially assigned with that task. Something like that exists: it is the government-funded Hellenic Foundation of Culture. But its branch in New York City was closed down about twenty years ago and it was never reopened. In fact the Foundation has no branches anywhere in North and South America. The government evidently re-assigned the task of cultural promotion to the Consulates in the United States. I, for one have complete trust in our very able diplomats and their ability to promote Modern Greek or Greek-related art and culture. And I would want creative, imaginative artworks to be included. But if the government is going get touchy about what art is displayed then it can’t have its cake and eat it. It has to fund an alternative mechanism than that of the Consulates and bring the Foundation for Hellenic Culture back to the United States.