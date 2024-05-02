Aboard Argo, Myth and Reality

Guest Viewpoints

Greece has always been a place of magical history. Just walking around many Greek cities is like a trip through time, as ancient buildings or temples oftentimes surround you. So, for young Greek Americans, the annual pilgrimage to ancestral lands often evokes a sense of wonder, as if stepping into a living legend. However, the sense of historical inspiration one can experience is not limited by the presence of ancient buildings; it can also seemingly be a product of the land itself.

Take, for instance, Mount Pilion, near Volos, the place of the Centaurs, teachers of Achilles, and other heroes. As history in the region runs deep, its presence can be felt everywhere.

Last summer, I was given the pleasure of visiting Pilion and the nearby city of Volos. While there, I not only explored the mountain but was also given the opportunity to visit a replica of the mythical Argo ship. Famously known for the legend of Jason and its crew full of heroes like Hercules, Dioscuri and the fifty Argonauts, who sailed to the far-away coasts of the Black Sea in order to recover the Golden Fleece, the ship has been interwoven into Greek legend.

Built by a group of private local people, through considerable research funds and, above all, dedication, the ship was constructed to be as faithful to the original as possible. The replica incorporates the same kind of “speaking and guiding” wood, which, according to legend, the goddess Athena brought from Dodoni to build the ship. Going even further, the galley of the ship, the tier of 50 oars or 25 oars on either side (Πεντηκοντορος), was even constructed with Bronze Age replica tools and ropes keeping with the design lines of the Mycenaean era warships.

During my time there, I even learned that following the ship’s construction, the group of men ended up sailing for two months in the Ionian Sea, recreating their own Argo journey.

Nevertheless, one would not be wrong to ask the question of what inspired these men to put so much time and effort into recreating a myth. Obviously, the easy answer would be that they did it because they were bored or liked history; however, witnessing firsthand the dedication these men had towards their craft, that answer simply does not suffice.

Instead, to answer the question, I believe one has to recognize the historical identity Greece has held for centuries.

At its core, the country’s beauty lies not only within its breathtaking views but also in the history and culture that have been intricately woven into every facet of its magnificent landscape.

Whether one is visiting its mountains, rivers, lakes, or islands, the country’s millennia-long historical narratives are a constant for every individual. Of course, landmarks like the Parthenon or Sounion are physical representations of Greece’s connection with history; however, while obviously being more recognized, those sites only represent a small faucet of the Hellenic people’s enduring structure of political, cultural, and intellectual excellence.

Therefore, the ship’s construction represents the impact Greece’s history has had on its citizens. Greece, beyond its natural allure and rich archaeological heritage, serves as a stage where mythology transcends time, whispering tales from the distant past. So, the construction of the modern Argo acts as evidence of Greece’s inspiring connection to history.

The men brought the ship to life, using the same materials and techniques, not because they had too much free time but because the country itself immerses people in its rich history, allowing Greek citizens like the ones who built Argo to act on the land’s inspiration.

Ultimately, admiring the faithfully built replica Argo on the shore where the famous Argonauts campaign was launched, one realizes why Greece is such an irresistible destination not only for us Greek Americans but also for those who partake of our Hellenic culture and values, as it allows people to bridge the gap between myth and reality.

George Koutrouvelis, an intern at The National Herald last year, is a junior at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC. A member of the National Honors Society, he currently works as the chief opinions editor for the Gonzaga Aquilian and also participates in Gonzaga’s Model UN and Debate teams.