June 18, 2023

Aberdeen’s Just Greek Brings the Gyros, Mixes Greek, Scottish Dishes

June 18, 2023
By The National Herald
Just Greek Aberdeen. (Photo: facebook/Just Greek Aberdeen)

ABERDEEN, UK – You can find Greek food anywhere and in Aberdeen, Scotland you can now get a gyro at Just Greek, which took co-owners Lefki Christodoulou and Spiridon Varvatakos a year to create, transforming from a catering unit.

But customers will be able to pick from a range of foods including burgers and salads and vegan and vegetarian options along with some Scottish favorites on the menu, the pair hoping the regulars will keep coming, along with new fans.

“We were taken aback by the local people’s love for the Greek food we offered at Golden Grill,” said Varvatakos of the new restaurant’s previous calling.

“Customers kept mentioning how our Greek gyros were bringing back memories from their holidays in Greece. Therefore we wanted a more centrally placed venue that would focus more on Greek food,” he told the P & J news site.

“Street food is a crucial part of Greek culture,” he said. “This unit gives us the opportunity to offer restaurant-quality food at affordable prices. I wanted to bring something I truly love to Aberdeen and share a piece of Greece with people here.”

