March 11, 2024

Chrysovalantou Monastery Abbot, Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia, Dies in Greece

March 11, 2024
By Theodore Kalmoukos
0c2bb692-8842-4c92-b929-b4006c16f7df-1_19_418861_type13265
The late Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia, Abbot of St. Irini Chrysovalantou Patriarchal Monastery in Astoria NY. Photo TNH/Archive

BOSTON – His Grace Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia Abbot of the St. Irene Chrysovalantou Patriarchal Monastery in Astoria, NY passed away in Patras, where he had been hospitalized for the last few months.

He had undergone surgery a few months ago at a New York hospital and then went to Patras to continue treatment. His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 11 AM at the Holy Trinity Church in Patras.

At 2 PM, his remains will be transported to his hometown, Thermos of Trichonida, where a memorial service will be held at the Dormition of the Theotokos church, led by Metropolitan of Aetolia and Acarnania Theoklitos, with the participation of local clergy and authorities.

His burial will follow in the Cemetery of Thermos with the appropriate church honors. The late Bishop Ierotheos of Efkarpia, born an baptized Ioannis Zacharis, was born in Thermos, Trichonida Province, Aetolia-Acarnania. He studied Theology at the Theological School of Athens and was ordained Deacon and Presbyter by the late Metropolitan of Patras, Nikodimos (Valindras).

He served as Chancellor of the Holy Metropolis of Patras and then as Dean of the Athoniada Ecclesiastical Academy on Mount Athos. In 2012, he was appointed Abbot of the Patriarchal Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou in Astoria, New York. On March 5, 2017, at the Patriarchal Holy Church of St. George in the Phanar, he was ordained Titular Bishop of Efkarpia, essentially as assistant to Patriarch Bartholomew, and continued in the abbacy of the Monastery.

The National Herald is in apposition to know that in recent months, he had been undergoing great distress over the decision to transfer the Monastery’s Dependencies to the Archdiocese of America, a move promoted by Archbishop Elpidophoros to Patriarch Bartholomew, who was convinced ostensibly for better administrative management. However, the late Bishop Ierotheos never wanted to publicly express his discontent about the matter.

Meanwhile, a legal entanglement has arisen regarding the transfer of the Monastery’s dependencies to the Archdiocese, as revealed by The National Herald.

