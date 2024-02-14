AADE’s Launches Updated Website; New Section on Expatriates

General News

ATHENS – The new official website of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (www.aade.gr) went into operation as of Wednesday.

The new website follows the updated visual identity of AADE and is focused on easy navigation, so that the content visitors are looking for is quickly accessible. The information has been included in the new central menu in thematic categories, with the focus on serving citizens and businesses, updating them on developments in legislation, customs offices, the General Chemical State Laboratory and international issues, as well as monitoring the work of AADE.

In addition, a new thematic section dedicated to Expatriates and Residents Abroad has been created on the new AADE website, which can be a key hub for informing them on tax and customs matters. The digital services of the myAADE portal are available on the home page of the new website through a friendly interface and a new search feature.

Key features of the redesigned official website are:

• Modern and user-friendly design for easier navigation

• Bilingual content (Greek and English)

• Continuous updating and highlighting of important updates with distinct reference to important deadlines.