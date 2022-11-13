x

November 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Society

AADE Tightens Rope Around Tax Evaders

November 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by: EUROKINISSI/GIORGOS KONTARINIS, file).
AADE tax inspector (Photo by EUROKINISSI/GIORGOS KONTARINIS, file)

ATHENS – Τhe noose tightens around the timeless plague of the Greek society, the tax evasion, aiming at the increase of the revenues at a moment of crucial importance for the country. AADE (Public Revenues Independent Authority) has assumed a series of initiatives which start to unveil the one after the other which significantly limit the action space of the tax evaders by profession.

2023 is a very important year for this endeavor as a lot of significant project will be implemented with top of all the interconnection of cash registers with POS and Taxis. In this way all the figures of the receipts will be sent in real time to the tax bureau and the authority will have a clearer picture.

It is also planned the mandatory installation of POS to all the sectors of self-employed and enterprises. It is noted that POS in not mandatory in a series of enterprises as for example, gyms, parking, cinemas, theatres, car rental and others.

RELATED

Politics
FM Dendias: Greece’s National Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity beyond Dispute

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent a clear message that Greece's national sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond dispute, in an interview with the Sunday edition of Eleftheros Typos.

Politics
Oikonomou on Phone Tapping: Τhe Gov’t Is Handling the Case with Total Seriousness
Society
Stalled for Years, Hellenikon Will Be Greek Seaside Mega-City

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

ATHENS - Τhe noose tightens around the timeless plague of the Greek society, the tax evasion, aiming at the increase of the revenues at a moment of crucial importance for the country.

ATHENS - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias sent a clear message that Greece's national sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond dispute, in an interview with the Sunday edition of Eleftheros Typos.

ATHENS - "The investigation into the operation of the spywares in Greece has already been launched by the Greek Justice with the support of the public authorities.

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings