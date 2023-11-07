AADE: 1.4 Million Violations Amounting to 33 Million Euros

Economy

ATHENS – The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) continues its efforts to combat tax evasion.

AADE has placed special importance to targeted audits, as they result from the special risk analysis algorithm, based on the broader tax behavior of businesses. At the same time, spot checks continue to be carried out in the market.

The expansion of the mission of auditors to companies in different prefectures from the one where they work has played an important role.

Moreover, extensive cross-checks and data from the digital platforms, e-send and myDATA platforms, combined with the transaction data from the POS, significantly helped to target the audits.

In this way, the authorities found companies that had not issued or transmitted tax data, as well as a number of cases, where the payment had been made with plastic money, but the company had not transmitted the corresponding documents.

Fines were imposed on all these businesses while they were also ordered to close for 48 hours.

In more detail, from the beginning of the year until October 31:

* 67,000 audits (31% in violation)

* 1.4 million violations recorded

* net hidden value of 33 million euros

* plus VAT over 7 million euros

* 830 businesses were closed for 48 hours

* a special financial penalty was imposed on 170 businesses (these are hotels and other businesses, which are not about to close, due to their purpose, in order to serve their customers).