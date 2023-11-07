x

November 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Economy

AADE: 1.4 Million Violations Amounting to 33 Million Euros

November 7, 2023
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by: EUROKINISSI/GIORGOS KONTARINIS, file).
AADE tax inspector (Photo by EUROKINISSI/GIORGOS KONTARINIS, file)

ATHENS – The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) continues its efforts to combat tax evasion.

AADE has placed special importance to targeted audits, as they result from the special risk analysis algorithm, based on the broader tax behavior of businesses. At the same time, spot checks continue to be carried out in the market.

The expansion of the mission of auditors to companies in different prefectures from the one where they work has played an important role.

Moreover, extensive cross-checks and data from the digital platforms, e-send and myDATA platforms, combined with the transaction data from the POS, significantly helped to target the audits.

In this way, the authorities found companies that had not issued or transmitted tax data, as well as a number of cases, where the payment had been made with plastic money, but the company had not transmitted the corresponding documents.

Fines were imposed on all these businesses while they were also ordered to close for 48 hours.

In more detail, from the beginning of the year until October 31:

* 67,000 audits (31% in violation)

* 1.4 million violations recorded

* net hidden value of 33 million euros

* plus VAT over 7 million euros

* 830 businesses were closed for 48 hours

* a special financial penalty was imposed on 170 businesses (these are hotels and other businesses, which are not about to close, due to their purpose, in order to serve their customers).

RELATED

Politics
It is a Great Year for Greek Tourism, with Remarkable Performances, Kefalogianni Says

LONDON - "It is a great year for Greek tourism, with remarkable performances in all important fields - income, jobs, arrivals," Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni said at the international tourism exhibition World Travel Market held in London.

Society
Greece Plans to Hire 10,000 Doctors, Raise Salaries for Medical Staff
Politics
Mitsotakis Speaks on the Phone with Antony Blinken; Discuss Developments in the Middle East

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.