x

July 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 88ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Politics

A Young Hero of the Cyprus Struggle is Remembered in Athens

July 19, 2022
By Constantine S. Sirigos
nf
Vasilis Zorbas (left), the mayor of Agia Paraskevi, and Kyriakos Kenevezos, the Ambassador to Greece of the Republic of Cyprus at the unveiling of the statue of Evagoras Pallikarides.

ATHENS – ‘National Martyr’ Evagoras Pallikarides, hero in the struggle for the liberation of Cyprus, is gone – thanks to the depredations of the occupation forces of the United Kingdom in 1957 on the island of Cyprus – but he will never be forgotten. Lovers of freedom, and especially Hellenes, continue to honor him both on the Great Island, and in the Hellenic Republic, as well as throughout the Diaspora. On July 8 the municipality of Agia Paraskevi unveiled a statue and dedicated a square to his memory.

Vasilis Zorbas, the mayor of Agia Paraskevi, in a brief but touching presentation spoke of the historic and contemporary importance of the courageous young man – he was 19 years old when he was executed. Zorbas acknowledged that the project to honor Pallikarides was begun under his predecessor Yannis Stathopoulos, and was also possible thanks to the efforts of the ‘Epitropis Protoboulias’ and the donations of ship owner Thanasis Martinos.

Perhaps the most moving moment that evening was the appearance of Pallikarides’ grand nice, Magdalini Stavrinidi, who recited some of his words. She noted that the judge at Pallikarides’ trial asked him, “do you have anything to say, since the death penalty awaits you?” The prisoner answered, “I know you are going to hang me. What I did, I did as a Greek Cypriot who demands his freedom. Nothing else.”

In his final letter, Pallikarides wrote, “I advance towards my fate with fervor. This is probably my last letter – but that doesn’t bother me. I regret nothing. Let me lose everything. A man only dies once. Let me walk happily to my final home. What does ‘today’ mean? What is ‘tomorrow’? We will all die one day, and it is a good thing to die for Hellas. It is 7:30 on the most beautiful day of my life. The most beautiful time – don’t say to me ‘why?’”

On March 14, 1957 he sang the Greek national anthem as he was led to the scaffold, passing into history and eternity. The young man made the ultimate sacrifice and a few years later, his beloved Cyprus was free.

Journalist Manolis Miliarakis, who served as emcee for the simple but moving ceremony, also spoke about what Pallikarides means to him.

Among the honored guests were Kyriakos Kenevezos, the Ambassador to Greece of the Republic of Cyprus. He thanked all who gathered there that evening and those who made the monument and the renaming of the square possible. He said it “will be a permanent reference point, indeed a permanent lighthouse for the memory of a Hellene, a person, a man who didn’t merely write a little piece of history, but who is a strong part of the history of Hellenism.”

Kenevezos continued, “our Evagoras will fill this square with heroism and courage and inspire people, especially the youth,” and he emphasized that in the eastern Mediterranean – where the nation still faces dangers – young people are again ready,” like Palikarides, “to sacrifice the ‘me’ for the ‘us’, who are ready to set aside their future for the future of the rest.”

Also present were Zia Lysandrou Panagide, the mayor of the occupied town of Lefkonikos, representatives of the Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos, and Giorgos Silouris, the president of the Federation of Cypriot organizations.

Metropolitan Giorgos of Paphos, where Pallikarides was born, also spoke. “I honored to have been chosen to speak about a unique Greek hero. He was not merely an average hero. His life represents a peak in our recent history.” He added that through their deaths some people become lighthouses for their nation, and such a man was the adolescent Pallikarides.

After the ceremony, Christos Kalloou and his fellow musicians performed moving pieces apropos of the occasion, and Mayor Zorbas took the opportunity to speak to citizens about the numerous building projects and initiatives of the municipality.

 

RELATED

Society
Wildfire Blazing in Drafi, at Mt. Penteli in Athens

ATHENS - Residents in the area of Drafi, at the foothills of Mt.

Society
Questions οver Dangerous Cargo on Ukrainian Plane Crash in Greece
Society
Greece Confirms 148,435 New Coronavirus Cases in July 11-17

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Van Plunges into Sinkhole in NYC, Owner Later Drives Van Off

NEW YORK — Street repairs were underway Tuesday after a van fell into a giant sinkhole in the Bronx.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings