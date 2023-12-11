A Year After Their Corruption Arrest, Greek MEP Kaili, Partner Fight On

Politics

FILE - In this photo provided by the European Parliament, Greek politician and European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili speaks during the European Book Prize award ceremony in Brussels, Dec. 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

ATHENS – It was an incident that shocked the European Parliament, which purports to be a paragon of transparency – Greek Socialist lawmaker and a Vice-President of the body and her partner were arrested and charged in a bribery-for-influence scheme said directed by Qatar.

It came just before the opening of the World Cup of soccer – in Qatar, where it was alleged perhaps hundreds of foreign workers had died building stadiums and infrastructure and allegations the country had an abysmal human rights record.

Kaili was Qatar’s biggest defender, even praising its record in the face of activists citing horrific treatment of foreign workers pressed into meeting building deadlines for a country which doesn’t rank in world soccer but does in influence.

In a review, the news site POLITICO said that behind the scandal was her partner, Francescio Giorgi, an Italian parliamentary assistant nine years younger than Kaili, a glamorous former TV presenter rising in the European Parliament.

They accumulated riches far beyond their salaries and benefits, acquiring $1.3 million in apartments and property and living high, investigators trying to tie that into what’s alleged to be Qatar’s attempt to gain favor in the European Union.

It began to unravel with an investigation into Giorgi and his mentor, Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri whom authorities said put together the scheme to be paid by Qatar to try to bring legislation in its benefit.

That saw Kaili speak so openly in favor of Qatar as the country’s human rights record was being ripped that colleagues were surprised at the fervor of her defense after Qatar’s Labor Minister Ali bin Samikh Al Marri pleaded his case to the body, gaining valuable publicity.

The news site said that happened after she had flown back and forth to Doha and spent hours pleading and cajoling fellow lawmakers to give Qatar a clean bill of health on human rights.

https://www.politico.eu/article/eva-kaili-francesco-giorgi-couple-heart-european-parliament-qatargate-scandal/

She kept texting Giorgi for advice while he was working on writing the Qatari minister’s speech with Panzeri, the report said, captured by police surveillance videos, before meeting Al Marri at a 5-star hotel.

The story said that if all went well and if Al Marri was satisfied with the lobbying by Kaili that Panzeri and Giorgi could come out the alleged deal with 1.4 million euros ($1.51 million) and Qatar would have friends.

“They didn’t know that Giorgi and Panzeri had been under surveillance by Belgian secret services for months, suspected of taking part in a sweeping cash-for-influence scheme under which Qatar paid to obtain specific legislative outcomes,” said POLITICO.

THE POOR EXCUSE

Kaili, who was detained four months, while her partner was also in custody – leaving their then 1-year-old daughter with her parents – was released as the investigation continues and has denied any wrongdoing.

Her partner confessed and absolved her but his lawyer said he was under duress by police who threatened him with the loss of his daughter and the couple are free and fighting the charges.

Kaili lost her Vice-President position but remains a lawmaker for the PASOK Socialists rising in popularity in Greece and trying to get corruption charges by claiming her arrest violated her parliamentary immunity.

“There is no other evidence in the hundreds of pages of wiretapping by the secret services that indicates Kaili directly received money from Qatar or other countries,” including Morocco and Mauritania who were implicated.

They face charges of corruption, money laundering and participating in a “criminal conspiracy,” and two other Members of the European Parliament, Marc Tarabella and Andrea Cozzolino were also arrested and charged.

Police published photographs of bags stuffed full of hundreds of thousands of euros which they had recovered in Panzeri’s flat, at Kaili and Giorgi’s home and in a suitcase wheeled by Kaili’s father, the site noted.

“The shock arrests of one of the highest-ranking members of the European Parliament, her boyfriend and their alleged accomplices smashed open a window onto a murky world of lobbying for foreign governments in the heart of EU democracy,” the story added.

The unlikely relationship of Kaili, a power broker and Giorgi, a lower-level assistant who later became partners and had a child added to the drama and political scandal that unfolded.

“But that’s where their story departs from the norm. Most wage-earning couples don’t live surrounded by stacks of cash. Most EU bubble couples don’t possess a “go bag” brimming with bank notes, or end up as suspects in sprawling corruption probes,” said the story.

What drove it? A person who knows Kaili professionally and asked not to be named said the Greek MEP grew up in Thessaloniki in a family that wasn’t rich and she wanted to be.

“It feels like she grew up with a lot of deprivations,” the person said. “She wanted to feel that even if she quits politics, she will have a comfortable life,” as her star rose.

Kaili said her advocacy for Qatar was part of her job and she didn’t take money although police said she stuffed money into a suitcase and told her father to take it a hotel where he was caught by police, euros flying out.

Kaili is back in Parliament, giving interviews to international media and losing few opportunities to make the case for her innocence to her fellow lawmakers, the story noted, the couple together with their child and the case unlikely to reach court until the middle of 2024.