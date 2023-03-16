A ‘Wolf’… Strikes Mr. Biden’s ‘Democracy’

Columnists

January 6, 2021 is a very sensitive issue for Americans. Too sensitive, because some people talk about an “attack on democracy” by Donald Trump supporters and others about how things did not happen the way the press and the newly elected administration of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. presented them.

But let’s find out more… some videos from that day and from inside the Capitol have emerged that are…confusing things. So much so that even Democrats seem to be…turning camp. Like Naomi Wolf, a former adviser to both Democratic former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his vice president Al Gore. So Ms. Wolfe, after seeing the… correct videos that were released from that day then published an article on Substack in which she explains that “I believed a farrago of lies” from the Democrats about the events of January 6 and then apologized sincerely to the Conservatives!”

“I owe you a full-throated apology,” she wrote, continuing, “and, as a result of these lies, and my credulity – and the credulity of people similarly situated to me – many conservatives’ reputations are being tarnished, on false bases.”

Then she focused on the case of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who passed away the day after the events: “There is no way to unsee Officer Brian Sicknick, claimed by some Democrats in leadership and by most of the legacy media to have been killed by rioters at the Capitol that day, alive in at least one section of the newly released video. The USCP medical examiner states that this Officer died of “natural causes,” but also that he died ‘in the line of duty.’ Whatever the truth of this confusing conclusion, and with all respect for and condolences to Officer Sicknick’s family, the circumstances of his death do matter to the public, as without his death having been caused by the events of Jan 6, the breach of the capitol, serious though it was, cannot be described as a ‘deadly insurrection.’ Sadly, though the contrary was what was reported, Officer Sicknick died two days after Jan 6, from suffering two strokes.

On this particular issue the reality is that Washington, DC Medical Examiner Francisco J. Diaz told the Washington Post that the autopsy found no evidence that the officer had an allergic reaction to the spray that George Tanios and Julian Khater shot him with and also revealed that he found no evidence of internal or external injuries. But Mr. Diaz added that the fact that he was among the police officers involved in the Capitol events “played a role in his condition.”

Certainly the events of January 6 are reprehensible, but it would be wise not to accuse others of allegedly ‘attacking democracy’ when we ourselves are misrepresenting the truth of democracy.