A Turning Point in Greece’s Policy for Hellenes Abroad

Guest Viewpoints

In an era of increasing interdependence, rapid technological development and proliferation of communication networks, as well as global challenges and opportunities, the value of the Diaspora as precious human capital and a significant factor in international relations becomes increasingly apparent. Members and communities of the Diaspora play an increasingly active role in international politics, serving as bridges of friendship and mutual understanding between peoples and contributing to the positive image of their home country abroad.

Greece has the advantage of having a large Diaspora, spanning across the globe and excelling in politics, business, science, arts, and literature. With a spirit of contribution and love for the homeland, the Greek diaspora has traditionally stood by our country in major national issues and served as worthy ambassadors abroad.

With the Strategic Plan for the Greek Diaspora (2024-2027), presented alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs Giorgos Gerapetritis at the Cabinet this week, we aim to maximize the use of this invaluable national asset that our country possesses worldwide. We place special emphasis on Greek language education, the enhancement of Greek culture, the interconnectedness of Diaspora members, the digitization and upgrading of consular services, outreach to the new Diaspora, and the utilization of the Greek community to promote issues of Greek interest. This Strategic Plan marks a turning point in the policy for the Greek Diaspora because:

Firstly, for the first time, a comprehensive, structured plan with a four-year horizon is created to ensure continuity, regardless of individuals and changes in administration. The plan covers a multitude of areas with specific goals and actions, the implementation of which will be constantly monitored, coordinated, and evaluated at a central level.

Secondly, active participation of the Greek Diaspora is actively encouraged. Through the consultation process, which will be activated immediately, we are fundamentally shaping a policy with respect for the Diaspora, alongside the Diaspora, recognizing it as a fellow traveler and institutional partner.

The Strategic Plan for the Greek Diaspora is part of a series of initiatives by Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government to strengthen the bonds of the Greek Diaspora with our country. By lifting restrictions on the voting rights of the Diaspora – the first government bill after the renewal of the popular mandate in the summer of 2023 – and with postal voting, which will be in effect from the upcoming European elections, we seek equal participation of Greeks abroad in the country’s political life. Furthermore, measures such as the creation of a dedicated section on gov.gr for the Diaspora and the digital transformation of consular services are further tangible evidence of our commitment to improving the daily lives of Greeks in the Diaspora.

In recent years, we have achieved much. Our country is on a steady path of development and is a pillar of stability in the broader region, playing a significant role in European and international developments. With perseverance, we work towards making Greece even stronger and more outward-looking, fully converging with European reality and ensuring the security and prosperity of all citizens. On this journey, we have much to gain from the ideas, knowledge, and life experiences of our compatriots abroad. We unite our forces with Hellenism in its entirety for a better tomorrow for us and the generations to come.

*Giorgos Kotsiras is Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and a Member of the Hellenic Parliament for the New Democracy Party.