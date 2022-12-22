A Tough Decision: To Prosecute Trump or Not?

Editorial

A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Even if one wants to ignore, for any reason, the recommendations of the United States House of Representatives Committee investigating the events of January 6th, one cannot.

And the reason is that these are historic decisions. For the first time in the history of the U.S., the House refers a former president to the Department of Justice recommending that he be tried for four serious offenses that he committed, on the level of a crime, against the United States of America, with the aim of overturning the election result in 2020.

The smooth transition of parties in power is a basic condition for the functioning of a Democracy. A practice that was done almost without a thought until now in America, but was almost stopped by President Trump.

It is important to emphasize that the Committee conducted one of the most thorough investigations in the history of the country.

It examined over 1000 witnesses, including almost all of the former president’s top advisers. It viewed over a million documents, emails, etc. and video. The summary alone reaches 150 pages.

It is also important to emphasize that the Committee does not have the power to prosecute the former president. Only the Department of Justice can do that. So the pressure on them is now enormous.

Indicative of the seriousness of the allegations is that the Republican Party, which in previous cases hastened to open an umbrella of protection for Trump, this time – at least so far- did not do so.

One possible reason might be that Trump is no longer… Trump. He no longer has a stranglehold on his party to the extent that if he supported a candidate that candidate’s victory was assured and vice versa.

As the November 8 elections showed, his political power has weakened.

And, moreover, the Committee’s new charges against him will further weaken him.

Undoubtedly, the Department of Justice is facing a very difficult decision with national as well as political implications.

One can argue that “a president does not go to prison but to his home” and also that “the president is not above the law.”