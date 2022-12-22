x

December 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 29ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

A Tough Decision: To Prosecute Trump or Not?

December 22, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Donald Trump
A video of former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Even if one wants to ignore, for any reason, the recommendations of the United States House of Representatives Committee investigating the events of January 6th, one cannot.

And the reason is that these are historic decisions. For the first time in the history of the U.S., the House refers a former president to the Department of Justice recommending that he be tried for four serious offenses that he committed, on the level of a crime, against the United States of America, with the aim of overturning the election result in 2020.

The smooth transition of parties in power is a basic condition for the functioning of a Democracy. A practice that was done almost without a thought until now in America, but was almost stopped by President Trump.

It is important to emphasize that the Committee conducted one of the most thorough investigations in the history of the country.

It examined over 1000 witnesses, including almost all of the former president’s top advisers. It viewed over a million documents, emails, etc. and video. The summary alone reaches 150 pages.

It is also important to emphasize that the Committee does not have the power to prosecute the former president. Only the Department of Justice can do that. So the pressure on them is now enormous.

Indicative of the seriousness of the allegations is that the Republican Party, which in previous cases hastened to open an umbrella of protection for Trump, this time – at least so far- did not do so.

One possible reason might be that Trump is no longer… Trump. He no longer has a stranglehold on his party to the extent that if he supported a candidate that candidate’s victory was assured and vice versa.

As the November 8 elections showed, his political power has weakened.

And, moreover, the Committee’s new charges against him will further weaken him.

Undoubtedly, the Department of Justice is facing a very difficult decision with national as well as political implications.

One can argue that “a president does not go to prison but to his home” and also that “the president is not above the law.”

RELATED

Editorial
What Makes Football (Soccer) So Popular?

Almost half of the earth's population (a total of 7.

Editorial
The Time To Vote in the Greek Elections Is Approaching: Are You Registered?
Editorial
Musk and Freedom of the Press, Then and Now

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Zelenskyy Thanks ‘Every American,’ Sees ‘Turning Point’

WASHINGTON — Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy told cheering U.

Netflix says it plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility at a former Army base at the Jersey Shore that will cost more than $900 million, and create thousands of jobs.

A winsome young woman marries into the top echelon of royalty, becomes lonely in a passionless marriage, and suffers eating disorders and depression even as she fascinates the outside world.

Even if one wants to ignore, for any reason, the recommendations of the United States House of Representatives Committee investigating the events of January 6th, one cannot.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Dec.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.