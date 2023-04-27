A Total of 50 Parties, Coalitions and Independents to Have Candidates in 21 May Elections

Politics

ATHENS – Twice the number of parties, coalitions, and independents who submitted applications in the 2019 elections, a total of 50, have submitted their applications to run in the May 21st elections to the Supreme Court.

The deadline for submissions was midnight on Wednesday, whereas the deadline for party ballots, including the candidate MPs, was midnight on Saturday. The Supreme Court is expected to make its final decision on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The submissions include those of former Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Anastasios Kanellopoulos with the party EAN, and the party Hellenes, founded by Ilias Kasidiaris, who is currently serving a jail sentence for his involvement with the neo-Nazi criminal organization Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi). Hellenes is reportedly led by Dimitris Chatziliadis, a retired brigadier general and former instructor at Evelpidon Military School.