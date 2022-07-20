x

July 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 86ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Society

A Total of 34 People from Penteli Taken to Hospitals

July 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Wildfires
Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens,Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ATHENS – Α total fo 34 people in the firestricken areas of Penteli were taken to hospitals in ambulances and other emergency services vehicles, while another 17 were given first aid without being taken to hospital.

Specifically, the ambulance service transferred one man to Gennimatas hospital, five to Ippokratio Hospital, 23 to Erythros Stavros, one to Sotiria, one to KAT and three firefighters with respiratory problems and light injuries to the 251 Airforce General hospital.

RELATED

Economy
EU Sanctions on Russia Push Greece’s Fur Business Toward  End

ΑΤΗΕΝS - It may seem odd in a country known for sun, sea and beaches, but Kastoria in northern Greece has for generations been home to a major fur industry, now at risk because of European Union sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

Economy
EU Draws Up Energy Plan in Case of Russian Gas Cutoff
Sciences
Molecular Tests against COVID-19 to Locate Possible Mutation at Five Greek Airports

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greece: Fire in Penteli Subsiding – New Fire Starts in Megara

PENTELI, Greece — The Penteli fire appears to be subsiding, with no active fronts and all forces now working to extinguish minor small blazes and to prevent any danger of a rekindling of the flames, according to the latest update on Wednesday afternoon from the civil protection service's coordination centre.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings