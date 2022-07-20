A Total of 34 People from Penteli Taken to Hospitals

Society

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens,Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ATHENS – Α total fo 34 people in the firestricken areas of Penteli were taken to hospitals in ambulances and other emergency services vehicles, while another 17 were given first aid without being taken to hospital.

Specifically, the ambulance service transferred one man to Gennimatas hospital, five to Ippokratio Hospital, 23 to Erythros Stavros, one to Sotiria, one to KAT and three firefighters with respiratory problems and light injuries to the 251 Airforce General hospital.