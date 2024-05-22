A Taste of Cyprus’ Lecture and Food Tasting with Christina Loucas, June 12

Culture

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture and Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral present ‘A Taste of Cyprus,’ lecture and food tasting with Christina Loucas, author, recipe developer, and food photographer on Wednesday, June 12, cocktails, 6:15 PM, and lecture and dinner, 7 PM, at the Huffington Center at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. The event is co-sponsored by Farmer Boys.

Tickets are $50 per person, available online: https://shorturl.at/pgwzC.

In the lecture, titled ‘Writing a Traditional Cypriot Cookbook: A Study of Cypriot Culture through a Culinary Lens,’ Loucas will guide attendees through a gastronomic adventure, sharing insights into the vibrant and diverse cuisine of Cyprus.

The process of writing a cookbook is different for each author. In Christina Loucas’ case, as a Cypriot who grew up in Canada, she set out to preserve her family’s traditional Cypriot recipes by living in Cyprus for four years and accumulating recipes. In doing so, she inadvertently came to understand that the idea of a “traditional recipe” was much more than just a list of ingredients and method. In her lecture, Loucas will talk about her personal journey of writing and photographing her cookbook, the definition of a “traditional Cypriot recipe,” and the relationship between Cypriot culture and culinary traditions. She does so alongside a visual showcase of photographs and a delicious Cypriot dinner meant to highlight these talking points.

Christina Loucas was raised on Vancouver Island, Canada, by Greek-Cypriot parents. She worked for six years as an international arbitration lawyer in London, Singapore and Canada after a law degree from Oxford University. Following a sudden illness, she decided to change her life, move to Cyprus, and to follow her passion for food and photography. With her now very successful blog: www.afroditeskitchen.com, she brings to the attention of the international public all the beauty and ingredients of her Cyprus. She published her first cookbook called ‘Cyprus Cuisine’ in 2021.

This event is being held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in the United States and the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Cyprus in Los Angeles. In addition to the sponsors above, this program is made possible thanks to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).