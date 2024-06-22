x

June 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 85ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

A Tale of Two Offikia: The Ecumenical Patriarchate and Promoting Hellenism

June 22, 2024
By Christopher Tripoulas
The Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis)
The Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis)

A quick Internet search regarding His Grace Bishop Timotheos of Assos, an auxiliary bishop in the Metropolis of Mexico, along with videos from his sermons, reveals a clergyman who has a profound appreciation and love of Hellenism to match his missionary zeal for spreading Orthodox Christianity in South America. Born in Colombia and hailing from a local Indian tribe, “he ministers in forests, remote villages and slums in Colombia and Venezuela.” He makes no secret of the importance he places on preserving Hellenism. In an interview with the Voice of Greece in February 2024, he encouraged Greek listeners to “keep your Philotimo, the heroic experience of Hellenism, Orthodoxy, your Faith!! Those of us who look towards Greece, know that Greece is History, Blood for Freedom, Martyrdom!! …”.

Elsewhere, he notes that when he understood that the works of the Fathers, the New Testament, and in general everything related to the Church is in Greek, he realized where not only human wisdom comes from but also why all human civilization has Greece as its source. That’s when the great change took place in him as he began to search for Orthodoxy. Recounting his university studies in Thessaloniki, he credits the older generation in Greece for teaching converts like him: “From the Greeks we learned Christianity and the Greeks illuminate not only in the theological but also in the scientific field. Man today is looking for existential answers and will find them in the Holy Bible and in Greek philosophy.”

Comparing the messages being sent by this bishop of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the priorities of some of its other office-holders yields a striking contrast. Notably, last month, the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia met for an international conference on religious freedom in Athens. While holding the conference in Greece seems somewhat counterintuitive, considering that they are “preaching to the converted,” a couple of issues stood out like a sore thumb. Namely, the conference was not attended by any senior members of the Greek Government, adding to the speculation regarding the rumored rift between the Mitsotakis Administration and the Archbishop of America, who was on hand accompanying the Archons. Moreover, most of the addresses were delivered in English, which was rather ironic, considering the setting.

The mission of the Archons is to advocate for religious freedom, sustain the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and promote the Orthodox Christian faith and tradition. Considering the importance of ‘tradition’ in Orthodox Christianity, it is rather concerning that the Archons, and related organizations such as Leadership 100 or Faith, aren’t doing more to promote and sustain the Greek language in America. Taking into account these members’ financial wherewithal and prominence, the overlooking of Greek language institutions is downright disappointing. Whatever monies are allocated are usually directed to Holy Cross/Hellenic College, whose graduates often struggle with the rote memorization of common prayers in Greek, let alone delivering an extemporaneous sermon or holding a conversation.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate’s ties to the Greek language are existential. The patristic fathers, most of whom belonged to the Church of Constantinople, inextricably infused Greek philosophy, thought, and language with the Christian faith. Likewise, during the dark days of Ottoman rule, the Greek language was preserved by clergymen of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Similarly, prominent benefactors, whether in Greece or the Diaspora, almost always built or supported local Greek schools, to complement their other philanthropic efforts.

While some Archons may still follow in these footsteps today, the general sense is that the preservation of the Hellenic language and culture – which remains inseparably bound to Orthodoxy even today – is not a priority for the Archons. Perhaps the Ecumenical Patriarchate needs to take steps to resolve this incongruence. Many Archons are grand benefactors at major universities across the country. A small fraction from these contributions would make a major difference in the sustainability, marketability, and quality of education at our Greek parochial schools. Perhaps the time has come to set up a special ‘offikion’ or title – or even a separate brotherhood altogether – dedicated to protectors of the Greek letters within the Church, highlighting the spiritual significance of this undertaking.

Of course, this also necessitates changing the ‘phronema’ or mindset of many of our wealthy benefactors, who don’t see the importance of promoting the Greek language and culture, for reasons particular to them. In that case, however, perhaps the Ecumenical Patriarchate should elect more bishops like His Grace Timotheos of Assos, to serve as living examples of the impact of the Greek language on people’s lives. And perhaps, clergymen like this are needed not just in the forests, villages and slums of South America, but in major North American metropolises as well.

Follow me on X @CTripoulas

RELATED

Columnists
They Are Waiting to Pressure Him

Saturday, June 15, evening, a Democratic campaign event in Los Angeles.

Columnists
Joe Biden Didn’t Learn How to Pick a VP from the Guy Who Chose Him
Columnists
Mad Dogs, Englishmen and Tourists Go Out in Greece’s Sun

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

Saturday, June 15, evening, a Democratic campaign event in Los Angeles.

BOSTON – The 10th International Summer University was recently held at the Maliotis Cultural Center in Brookline, MA.

Greek-American Daren Metropoulos is a principal at the private-equity firm Metropoulos & Co.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child will campaign with first lady Jill Biden in Pennsylvania this weekend as part of a 2024 election push around the anniversary of the fall of Roe v.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.