A Tale of Two Offikia: The Ecumenical Patriarchate and Promoting Hellenism

A quick Internet search regarding His Grace Bishop Timotheos of Assos, an auxiliary bishop in the Metropolis of Mexico, along with videos from his sermons, reveals a clergyman who has a profound appreciation and love of Hellenism to match his missionary zeal for spreading Orthodox Christianity in South America. Born in Colombia and hailing from a local Indian tribe, “he ministers in forests, remote villages and slums in Colombia and Venezuela.” He makes no secret of the importance he places on preserving Hellenism. In an interview with the Voice of Greece in February 2024, he encouraged Greek listeners to “keep your Philotimo, the heroic experience of Hellenism, Orthodoxy, your Faith!! Those of us who look towards Greece, know that Greece is History, Blood for Freedom, Martyrdom!! …”.

Elsewhere, he notes that when he understood that the works of the Fathers, the New Testament, and in general everything related to the Church is in Greek, he realized where not only human wisdom comes from but also why all human civilization has Greece as its source. That’s when the great change took place in him as he began to search for Orthodoxy. Recounting his university studies in Thessaloniki, he credits the older generation in Greece for teaching converts like him: “From the Greeks we learned Christianity and the Greeks illuminate not only in the theological but also in the scientific field. Man today is looking for existential answers and will find them in the Holy Bible and in Greek philosophy.”

Comparing the messages being sent by this bishop of the Ecumenical Patriarchate to the priorities of some of its other office-holders yields a striking contrast. Notably, last month, the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia met for an international conference on religious freedom in Athens. While holding the conference in Greece seems somewhat counterintuitive, considering that they are “preaching to the converted,” a couple of issues stood out like a sore thumb. Namely, the conference was not attended by any senior members of the Greek Government, adding to the speculation regarding the rumored rift between the Mitsotakis Administration and the Archbishop of America, who was on hand accompanying the Archons. Moreover, most of the addresses were delivered in English, which was rather ironic, considering the setting.

The mission of the Archons is to advocate for religious freedom, sustain the Ecumenical Patriarchate, and promote the Orthodox Christian faith and tradition. Considering the importance of ‘tradition’ in Orthodox Christianity, it is rather concerning that the Archons, and related organizations such as Leadership 100 or Faith, aren’t doing more to promote and sustain the Greek language in America. Taking into account these members’ financial wherewithal and prominence, the overlooking of Greek language institutions is downright disappointing. Whatever monies are allocated are usually directed to Holy Cross/Hellenic College, whose graduates often struggle with the rote memorization of common prayers in Greek, let alone delivering an extemporaneous sermon or holding a conversation.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate’s ties to the Greek language are existential. The patristic fathers, most of whom belonged to the Church of Constantinople, inextricably infused Greek philosophy, thought, and language with the Christian faith. Likewise, during the dark days of Ottoman rule, the Greek language was preserved by clergymen of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Similarly, prominent benefactors, whether in Greece or the Diaspora, almost always built or supported local Greek schools, to complement their other philanthropic efforts.

While some Archons may still follow in these footsteps today, the general sense is that the preservation of the Hellenic language and culture – which remains inseparably bound to Orthodoxy even today – is not a priority for the Archons. Perhaps the Ecumenical Patriarchate needs to take steps to resolve this incongruence. Many Archons are grand benefactors at major universities across the country. A small fraction from these contributions would make a major difference in the sustainability, marketability, and quality of education at our Greek parochial schools. Perhaps the time has come to set up a special ‘offikion’ or title – or even a separate brotherhood altogether – dedicated to protectors of the Greek letters within the Church, highlighting the spiritual significance of this undertaking.

Of course, this also necessitates changing the ‘phronema’ or mindset of many of our wealthy benefactors, who don’t see the importance of promoting the Greek language and culture, for reasons particular to them. In that case, however, perhaps the Ecumenical Patriarchate should elect more bishops like His Grace Timotheos of Assos, to serve as living examples of the impact of the Greek language on people’s lives. And perhaps, clergymen like this are needed not just in the forests, villages and slums of South America, but in major North American metropolises as well.

