A Tale of Two Civilizations Coming Together: Greece, China Ties

Worlds apart but with similarly brilliant ancient cultures and civilizations that blossomed into world influences, Greece and China are moving closer together in business but also in teaching the value of each other’s history.

They are promoting exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations, offering students of each a chance to study in their home countries with university courses geared toward their past, and now present.

In a feature, China’s Xinhua news agency noted the Center of Greek and Chinese Ancient Civilizations was officially inaugurated at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA.)

Partnering with the Center of Chinese and Greek Ancient Civilizations of the Southwest University in China, the newly-opened institute aims to promote bilateral exchanges of scholars and students to advance the study of the two civilizations, the report said.

Professors from Greek universities involved in founding the new center said that a deeper exploration of Greek and Chinese civilizations, two of the most ancient ones, was important even today.

“We believe that in this world, which is fragmented, where values are in crisis, it would be very beneficial for all of us, not just for China and Greece, but for the whole world, to look at the legacy of these two great cultures and look at them in a comparative way,” said Stelios Virvidakis, president of the Steering Committee of the Center of Greek and Chinese Ancient Civilizations.

There have been high-level visits between the countries, with Chinese President Xi Jinping coming to Greece in 2019, where he saw the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

Xi said the tour left him a beautiful and memorable impression, and deepened his understanding of ancient Greek civilization. He said he felt the impact of history and further realized that China and Greece, as two ancient civilizations, have much in common, said Xinhua.

He and then Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos jointly advocated exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations. After the visit, the two sides started to build centers dedicated to what the two leaders proposed.

CONFUCIUS SAY, SOCRATES SAID

Apostolis Dimitropoulos, former General-Secretary of Higher Education at Greece’s Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs went to China in 2019 to visit Qufu city in Shandong Province of China, the birthplace of Confucius.

He said it made him realize that it was of great significance to start from a comparative study of the philosophies of the two countries when exploring the two ancient civilizations, the report added.

Confucianism has great influence on the eastern civilization, “while ancient Greece has saved the western civilization. By studying the foundations of the two in a comparative perspective, I think we could understand more the foundations of the globe,” Dimitropoulos told Xinhua.

The initiative to build the research centers brings together eight universities from Greece and China, building on eons of tradition of deep learning as a tool to understand humanity and civilization.

Xi has recently replied to a letter from Virvidakis and four other Greek scholars, extending congratulations over the founding of the Center of Greek and Chinese Ancient Civilizations.

“I am very happy and honored and moved that the Chinese president has responded to our letter and has pledged to support and sustain our joint efforts of the two centers, the center in Greece and the center in China,” said Virvidakis, also Professor Emeritus of Philosophy of the NKUA.

Nikos Kazantzakis, a giant of modern Greek literature who had visited China twice, said that, “Confucius and Socrates were two masks that covered the same face of human logic.”

“From now on the partnership between China and Greece will have a very different character,” said Pavlos Kontos, Professor of Philosophy at the University of Patras, noting that the school the Southwest University in China will jointly launch a master’s program which will begin in September.

“It is on Chinese and Greek civilizations and it is the first one worldwide that introduces a comparative approach to these two civilizations,” Kontos said.

“We do believe that if people from different cultures get together and exchange ideas, this will benefit the whole world. If two big cultures, like Chinese and Greek cultures, get together and exchange ideas, then the hope is that people from other traditions may join,” Virvidakis said.

“China and Greece have showed the way for this convergence of people and developing new solutions,” he added.