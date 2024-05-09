x

May 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

A Step before the European Elections

May 9, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
MHTSOTAKHS
Photo: Eurokinissi

In about a month from today, on June 9, Greeks, both within and outside Greece, will have the option to vote – for the first time in history – by postal ballot. For us expatriates, this represents a huge step forward, despite the fact that only a small number of diaspora Greeks registered to vote. (See related commentary from last week entitled “Why so few expatriates registered to vote in the European elections?”).

The question now is, what will be the outcome of the European elections and what will this mean for the country’s political stability?

There is much talk in Greece – where I am writing from – that Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party will gain a significantly smaller percentage of the vote in the European elections compared to the previous ones. This, they say, will be a protest vote by people angry about inflation – which is a local but also an international phenomenon – and regarding the situation in the healthcare sector and public order issues.

People will not vote for him and his party, or they will abstain, it is said, to send him a message, a warning. Not that he won’t come in first, no one claims that.

In a recent interview, Kyriakos stated that he will receive 33%, something similar to what his party received in the previous European elections. And this will be a very large percentage, considering that he has been governing the country for five years now.

The reality is that there is dissatisfaction regarding inflation, the healthcare system, and public order. They are indeed serious problems that concern people.

But who among the leaders of the other parties is in a position to address them more effectively than Kyriakos? The common answer is none – by a large margin.

That’s why I estimate that when the time comes to vote, they will vote for Mitsotakis. He will receive over 30%.

And this will ensure political stability in the country and give him the power to implement his reform work even more dynamically.

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
The Easter of the Last People on Earth

The God-Man Jesus, through His death and resurrection, located human life within the Life of the Holy Trinity.

Guest Viewpoints
It is the Day of the Resurrection
Columnists
Erdoğan, the Desecrator of Our Sacred Sites

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Rape, Terror and Death at Sea: How a Boat Carrying Rohingya Children, Women and Men Capsized

MEULABOH, Indonesia (AP) — Huddled on board the boat, the 12-year-old girl quaked with fear.

In about a month from today, on June 9, Greeks, both within and outside Greece, will have the option to vote – for the first time in history – by postal ballot.

NEW YORK – Dr. Spyros Mezitis, senior endocrinologist in New York City, recently presented new information on thyroid disease and cancer treatment in Grand Rounds for gynecologists at Lenox Hill Hospital.

ATHENS - A series of mishaps by police led a woman who went to a station seeking protection from a boyfriend led to her being stabbed to death outside after told to leave and call an emergency number instead, a probe has found.

ATHENS - Just like 2023, Greece’s tourism season hit spring in nearly full stride - but without enough workers for restaurants, taverns, hotels and other facilities catering to foreign arrivals, the call being sent out looking for staff.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.