A Step before the European Elections

Editorial

In about a month from today, on June 9, Greeks, both within and outside Greece, will have the option to vote – for the first time in history – by postal ballot. For us expatriates, this represents a huge step forward, despite the fact that only a small number of diaspora Greeks registered to vote. (See related commentary from last week entitled “Why so few expatriates registered to vote in the European elections?”).

The question now is, what will be the outcome of the European elections and what will this mean for the country’s political stability?

There is much talk in Greece – where I am writing from – that Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party will gain a significantly smaller percentage of the vote in the European elections compared to the previous ones. This, they say, will be a protest vote by people angry about inflation – which is a local but also an international phenomenon – and regarding the situation in the healthcare sector and public order issues.

People will not vote for him and his party, or they will abstain, it is said, to send him a message, a warning. Not that he won’t come in first, no one claims that.

In a recent interview, Kyriakos stated that he will receive 33%, something similar to what his party received in the previous European elections. And this will be a very large percentage, considering that he has been governing the country for five years now.

The reality is that there is dissatisfaction regarding inflation, the healthcare system, and public order. They are indeed serious problems that concern people.

But who among the leaders of the other parties is in a position to address them more effectively than Kyriakos? The common answer is none – by a large margin.

That’s why I estimate that when the time comes to vote, they will vote for Mitsotakis. He will receive over 30%.

And this will ensure political stability in the country and give him the power to implement his reform work even more dynamically.