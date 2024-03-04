x

March 4, 2024

A Soccer Star and a Savvy Businessman: Mbappé Leads Messi and Ronaldo in Registered Trademarks

March 4, 2024
By Associated Press
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from penalty spot during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Mathieu Pattier)

BRUSSELS (AP) — It’s hard to say whether Kylian Mbappé is ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their battle for the honorific title of “best player in the world.”

But ahead of his expected move to Real Madrid, Mbappé is already leading the pair of multiple Ballon d’Or winners when it comes to intellectual property protection.

In a sign of his immense commerical power, the PSG striker owns seven EU trademarks, including his iconic crossarmed goal celebration pose, his name and the logo of his company. According to the European Union intellectual property office, Messi and Ronaldo have six trademarks registered each.

Mbappé has also registered two of his famous quotes — “Le football, il a changé (Football has changed)” and “Moi, tu m’parles pas d’age (You don’t talk to me about age)” for products including electronic games, mobile apps, posters, handbags, footwear, cosmetics or jewelry.

An EU trademark gives exclusive rights in all EU countries, a market of almost 500 million consumers. It also protects owners against counterfeiting and fraud.

The EU body said Mbappé filed two more applications in February. He is topping the list of EU trademarks owned by soccer players.

Mbappé’s “Football has changed” quote became viral on social media two years ago. The business-savvy Frenchman uttered it during a press conference after he was asked on image rights and sports sponsorship following his refusal to take part in a marketing event with the French national team.

While registering trademarks is not unusual in soccer, women’s players are, however, invisible in the European IP protection sphere.

“While many of the professional football players in the top European teams own at least one EU trademark, there are no women among them,” the EU office said. “Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Marta, Alex Morgan, Caroline Graham…they are all stars but they have not yet started to play the IP game.”

When it comes to clubs, “the king of Europe is Real Madrid,” the EU office said. The Spanish giant owns 33 EU trademarks and 24 designs – among them, the shape of the benches’ seats of the Bernabeu stadium.

Madrid’s archrival Barcelona owns 22 EU trademarks and seven designs. Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United complete the European top five.

Among Paris Saint Germain’s trademarks, there’s the sound bite “Ici c’est Paris (Here it’s Paris),” which was recorded directly from the supporters’ chants,” the EU office said, adding that all the major leagues in Europe own several EU trademarks and designs to protect their logos, names and the shape of the trophies. Outside the 27-nation bloc, Major League Soccer in the United States owns several EU trademarks.


By SAMUEL PETREQUIN AP Sports Writer

Nikki Haley Wins the District of Columbia’s Republican Primary and Gets Her First 2024 Victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikki Haley has won the Republican primary in the District of Columbia, notching her first victory of the 2024 campaign.

ATHENS - There was keen investor interest in acquiring a 27 percent stake in Piraeus Bank from Greece’s bank bailout fund, which was oversubscribed as it will be the third of the country’s four biggest banks to be fully privatized.

ATHENS - As headquarters of the European Union’s Red Sea Naval Mission to keep Yemeni Houthis from attacking ships - led by Commodore Vasileios Gryparis - Greece also is looking to become a key player in aiding security of the 27 member state bloc.

ATHENS - Greece’s Data Protection Authority (DPA) is investigating whether New Democracy Member of the European Parliament Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou violated privacy laws in sending emails to Diaspora voters about the June elections.

ATHENS - After heading off a challenge, major opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis said he would revamp the party after the June elections for European Parliament, as it has slid into third in surveys behind the PASOK-KINAL Socialists.

