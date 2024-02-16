x

February 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

WORLD

A Small Business in War-Time Gaza Sews Padded Cloth Diapers, Creating Jobs and Helping Weary Parents

February 16, 2024
By Associated Press
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians
Palestinian women sew diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Their scissors move quickly, shearing pieces of white cloth to be stitched together with cotton pads and taken to market in battered cardboard boxes.

Before the day is done, the Palestinian seamstresses will have sewn 500 diapers and distributed them to war-weary parents in Gaza for about $4 per package of eight, half of what mass-produced disposable diapers cost in the besieged enclave.

Maysaa Qatati, the manager of the sewing workshop, knows the output will barely make a dent in the huge demand — but the little business is thriving and creating jobs.

“People were looking for pampers and could not find them,” she said from the whirring workshop in Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza. “They would stand in line at the merchant and buy it at a very high price.”

A Palestinian woman sews diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

The war between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe, spawning shortages of the most basic necessities and sending prices of basic goods soaring. The situation has hit parents of young children particularly hard — the going market rate for diapers in Gaza is over 10 times higher than what it was before the war.

Around 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are crammed into apartment buildings and tent camps in this city on the border with Egypt as Israeli warplanes swoop overhead. Israel’s offensive in the strip has killed over 28,600 Palestinians and unleashed a humanitarian catastrophe of unimaginable scale. Israel’s military says Hamas is responsible for civilian casualties and suffering, and that the next target is Rafah.

Sporadic aid deliveries, hobbled by Israeli restrictions and relentless fighting, have compounded an already dire situation. At makeshift street stalls, older children working as hawkers sell individual diapers for 3-5 shekels ($1 to $1.50) or entire packs of 50 for up to 200 shekels ($55).

A Palestinian woman sews diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

In some cases, parents say they have resorted to easily soiled cloth diapers. But cleaning those is difficult when water is so scarce. The disposable diapers made in Qatati’s sewing workshop are an improvement because of the cotton pads.

“People cannot provide for their children,” said Imad Abu Arara, who sells the workshop’s diapers at the market. “This factory is an alternative to this problem and is much cheaper.”

The war broke out Oct. 7 in response to the Hamas deadly attack on southern Israel, when the militants killed some 1,200 people and dragged 250 hostages back to Gaza.

___
By WAFAA SHURAFA Associated Press

Associated Press reporter Julia Frankel in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

Palestinian women sew diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
A Palestinian woman sews diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
A Palestinian woman sews diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinian women sew diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinian women sew diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Palestinian women sew diapers in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. Palestinians in Gaza have experienced severe shortages of basic necessities since the war began on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

RELATED

WORLD
Alexei Navalny, Putin’s Fiercest Foe, Died in Prison, Russia Says

Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said.

WORLD
5 Patients Die as Oxygen Runs Out in Gaza Hospital Seized by Israeli Forces, Health Officials Say
WORLD
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Will Sign Security Agreements with Germany, France as Kyiv Shores up Support

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Winter Storm Hits Northeast, Causing Difficult Driving, Closed Schools, Canceled Flights

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed.

WASHINGTON — In a single week, the Republican chairs of three House committees announced they would not be seeking reelection, raising questions about whether the chaos that has reigned this Congress is driving out some of the GOP's top talent.

NEW YORK (AP) — A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, adding to a consequential week on the former president’s legal calendar.

ASTORIA – The Greek-American community bid farewell to Stelios Stroubakis, community leader and dear friend of many.

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Their scissors move quickly, shearing pieces of white cloth to be stitched together with cotton pads and taken to market in battered cardboard boxes.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.