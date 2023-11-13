A Shooting at a Texas Flea Market Killed a Child and Wounded 4 other People, Police Say

Society

Members of Brazoria County Sheriff's Department block the road leading to Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market after a shooting outside, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston. A manhunt was underway late Sunday after a gunman shot at least five people outside the flea market. The five, identified by police as three adults and two juveniles, were taken to local hospitals, Pearland police said. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Three children and two adults were shot at a Texas flea market, with a 10-year-old boy later dying at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pearland Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The victims were transported to hospitals.

Two others who were hurt — a 14-year-old girl and and 18-year-old man — were in stable condition while a 16-year-old boy was in surgery, Pearland police said Monday. A 37-year-old man was treated and later released from a hospital, police said. The names of those shot were not immediately released by authorities. Police said the 10-year-old, 14-year-old and 37-year-old were bystanders.

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference. The two people exchanged gunfire with handguns inside the market, police said.

Authorities said Monday that no charges had been filed in the case. Rogers said investigators are trying to determine if two of the people injured — the 16-year-old boy and and the 18-year-old male — were involved in the shooting.

The area is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Houston.

___

This story has been updated to correct, based on new information from police, that three children and two adults were shot, not two children and three adults.