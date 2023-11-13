x

November 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

A Shooting at a Texas Flea Market Killed a Child and Wounded 4 other People, Police Say

November 13, 2023
By Associated Press
Flea Market Shooting Texas
Members of Brazoria County Sheriff's Department block the road leading to Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market after a shooting outside, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Pearland, Texas, near Houston. A manhunt was underway late Sunday after a gunman shot at least five people outside the flea market. The five, identified by police as three adults and two juveniles, were taken to local hospitals, Pearland police said. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — Three children and two adults were shot at a Texas flea market, with a 10-year-old boy later dying at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at Cole’s Flea Market in the Pearland area about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Pearland Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The victims were transported to hospitals.

Two others who were hurt — a 14-year-old girl and and 18-year-old man — were in stable condition while a 16-year-old boy was in surgery, Pearland police said Monday. A 37-year-old man was treated and later released from a hospital, police said. The names of those shot were not immediately released by authorities. Police said the 10-year-old, 14-year-old and 37-year-old were bystanders.

The shooting happened after an argument between two people who did not know each other, Officer Chad Rogers said in an evening news conference. The two people exchanged gunfire with handguns inside the market, police said.

Authorities said Monday that no charges had been filed in the case. Rogers said investigators are trying to determine if two of the people injured — the 16-year-old boy and and the 18-year-old male — were involved in the shooting.

The area is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Houston.

___

This story has been updated to correct, based on new information from police, that three children and two adults were shot, not two children and three adults.

RELATED

Politics
White House Releases Plan to Grow Radio Spectrum Access, with Possible Benefits for Internet, Drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a strategy to potentially expand the availability of radio spectrum needed for cellphones, satellites, navigation, space travel and other emerging technologies.

Society
US Conducts Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Groups in Syria, Retaliating for Attacks on US Troops
Politics
Donald Trump Jr. Returns to the Stand as Defense Looks to Undercut New York Civil Fraud Claims

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.