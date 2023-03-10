A Privilege Denied to Many

x

March 10, 2023

ATHENS – It's too late for the 57 dead and grieving families and friends, but a head-on train collision on the line from the Greek capital to Thessaloniki has led to the government – which delayed safety measures – to…

ATHENS – It's too late for the 57 dead and grieving families and friends, but a head-on train collision on the line from the Greek capital to Thessaloniki has led to the government – which delayed safety measures – to…

An agreement that will see the Vatican return to Greece three Parthenon Marbles fragments it obtained under unexplained circumstances is being seen as putting pressure on the British Museum to return stolen marbles it's held for 200 years. In what…

An agreement that will see the Vatican return to Greece three Parthenon Marbles fragments it obtained under unexplained circumstances is being seen as putting pressure on the British Museum to return stolen marbles it's held for 200 years. In what…

ATHENS – In the aftermath of the fatal train wreck at Tempi – in northern Greece – as mothers mourn their children, friends and relatives search for their missing loved ones, and an entire nation is plunged into national mourning, Greeks spoke to The National Herald about the grief, fear, despair, and disappointment that the news of the tragic incident created. "I have been crying for two days, even though I did not chance to have one of my own inside [the train]. I shudder over every moment in all those years that I took that train and went up…

Phoebe Koundouri is a Professor of Economics at the Athens University of Economics and Business and at the Technical University of Denmark. Her research focuses on sustainable interaction between nature, society, and the economy. Phoebe is the founder of the…

Phoebe Koundouri is a Professor of Economics at the Athens University of Economics and Business and at the Technical University of Denmark. Her research focuses on sustainable interaction between nature, society, and the economy. Phoebe is the founder of the…

NEW YORK – The Sutton Café Restaurant, 1026 First Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan, is a classic American diner, offering the warmth, quick service, and extremely long menu of tasty items most associated with Greek-owned diners in…

NEW YORK – The Sutton Café Restaurant, 1026 First Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan, is a classic American diner, offering the warmth, quick service, and extremely long menu of tasty items most associated with Greek-owned diners in…
NEW YORK – The Athenians' Society of New York in collaboration with the Greek American Writers League, Queens College, and the Hellenic American Project (HAP) presents the Fourth Exposition of Hellenic Writers of the Diaspora commemorating Greek Independence Day, March 25, 1821. Writers and authors will come together in a six-hour…

OCEAN, New Jersey - On Saturday, February 25, 2023 the Metropolis of New Jersey, with the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, held an Altar Server Retreat for the Acolytes of the Northern New Jersey Region at the…

OCEAN, New Jersey - On Saturday, February 25, 2023 the Metropolis of New Jersey, with the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, held an Altar Server Retreat for the Acolytes of the Northern New Jersey Region at the…

WASHINGTON - The role of educational cooperation as a pillar for the further development of Greek-US relations dominated the discussion organised by the American College of Greece in the US capital. The event was held under the auspices of the…

WASHINGTON - The role of educational cooperation as a pillar for the further development of Greek-US relations dominated the discussion organised by the American College of Greece in the US capital. The event was held under the auspices of the…

NEW YORK – The Onassis Foundation on March 9 announced the full schedule of events comprising the multi-disciplinary, multi-venue ‘Archive of Desire’: A Festival Inspired by the Poet C.P. Cavafy, which is presented in collaboration with National Sawdust and takes…

NEW YORK – The Onassis Foundation on March 9 announced the full schedule of events comprising the multi-disciplinary, multi-venue 'Archive of Desire': A Festival Inspired by the Poet C.P. Cavafy, which is presented in collaboration with National Sawdust and takes…
From time immemorial, social gatherings and top events have taken place around a table. The symposiums were great; they had the best food, the best aged wine, and the best service that was made up of many small performances. "Many conversations with deep reflections were endless in ancient Athens, and…

By Dimitris Eleas

My father advised, “wait ‘til you’re my age, kid!” Mama preached in Greek: “Where you are, I have been. Where I am, you are coming.” My immigrant parents were exceptional role models regarding “we never know where life will lead…

By Constance M. Constant
My father advised, "wait 'til you're my age, kid!" Mama preached in Greek: "Where you are, I have been. Where I am, you are coming." My immigrant parents were exceptional role models regarding "we never know where life will lead…

By Constance M. Constant
By Constance M. Constant

Although ancient Athens was an intensely masculine society, there were some women that proved exceptional rulers and personalities at a time when women couldn’t even vote. Artemisia, 480 BC, queen of Halicarnassus (now Bodrum) reigned for 24 years. She was…

By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
Although ancient Athens was an intensely masculine society, there were some women that proved exceptional rulers and personalities at a time when women couldn't even vote. Artemisia, 480 BC, queen of Halicarnassus (now Bodrum) reigned for 24 years. She was…

By Phyllis 'Kiki' Sembos
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos

This week’s piece intended to discuss Greece’s impending national elections and the disenfranchisement of Greek citizens living abroad. However, in the wake of the tragic train collision at Tempi resulting in the death of approximately 60 passengers so far, the…

By Christopher Tripoulas
This week's piece intended to discuss Greece's impending national elections and the disenfranchisement of Greek citizens living abroad. However, in the wake of the tragic train collision at Tempi resulting in the death of approximately 60 passengers so far, the…

By Christopher Tripoulas
By Christopher Tripoulas
ATHENS - Main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on Friday had a meeting with rail worker unions to discuss the conditions surrounding the rail accident at Tempi and ways to correct the problems and weaknesses that led to the tragedy. In statements afterwards, he was strongly critical of attempts to…

An Egyptian fisherman who saved refugees by steering a boat in rough waters was sentenced to 280 years in jail in Greece as a human smuggler, a sentence far higher than Greek officials convicted of serious crimes. The man was identified only as H Elfallah, and said to have been…

ATHENS – Greece's recovering economy and selling off bad loans to vulture collectors hounding people to repay has seen profits at Eurobank, one of the country's four major financial institutions, quadruple. Eurobank is also Greece's largest lender by market value and said its profits soared in 2022 because of higher…

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign, according to one of his lawyers. Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina confirmed Thursday that the Manhattan district attorney's office has invited the former president to testify next week as prosecutors near a decision on whether to proceed with what could be the first criminal case ever brought against a former U.S. president. "To me, it's much ado about nothing," Tacopina told the Associated Press, adding he didn't…

WASHINGTON — A month ago, the government dropped a bombshell jobs report that showed that America's employers added a sizzling half-million-plus positions in January —…

WASHINGTON — A month ago, the government dropped a bombshell jobs report that showed that America's employers added a sizzling half-million-plus positions in January —…

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep…

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep…

FAIRFAX, Va. — Frozen human embryos can legally be considered property, or "chattel," a Virginia judge has ruled, basing his decision in part on a…

FAIRFAX, Va. — Frozen human embryos can legally be considered property, or "chattel," a Virginia judge has ruled, basing his decision in part on a…
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation's foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

NICOSIA - Travelers to Cyprus are lured by some of Europe's best beaches and Tripadvisor put two of them – Nissi in Ayia at 7th and Fig Tree Beach in nearby Protaras as 20th on its list of the best spots for bathing and taking in the sun. With the COVID-19…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…

NICOSIA - With the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror and tourism expected to surge on the island, Cyprus Airways reported encouraging numbers, with a significant increase in passengers for February, a typically quiet month. According to the company, it carried 19,509 passengers in February, compared to 2,997 in the…
Several people were killed and injured Thursday night after shots were fired inside a building where Jehovah's Witnesses met in the northern German city of Hamburg, officials said. The international Christian denomination founded in the United States has a more than 100-year history in Germany. Today, about 170,000 members call…

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as the nation's president Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life at a time of severe economic challenges and rising tensions with the U.S. and others. The endorsement of Xi's appointment by the ceremonial…

ROME — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni unveiled her right-wing government's plans to crack down on people smugglers following a Cabinet meeting she led Thursday in the southern town near the beach where a wooden boat packed with migrants broke apart 11 days earlier, killing scores and leaving many missing. By…

ARE, Sweden — Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start Friday in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom. Shiffrin was more than half a second faster than her highest-ranked rivals with a smooth and fluent run in the sunshine at the lakeside resort in Are. The second run is later Friday. The 27-year-old American can move even with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a victory. Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.  

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-113 on…

MILWAUKEE — Brook Lopez had 24 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-113 on…

LOS ANGELES — Fred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration…

LOS ANGELES — Fred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration…

MANCHESTER, England — Chants of "Bruno! Bruno!" reverberated around Old Trafford as the healing process began for Manchester United. The wounds from Sunday's humiliating 7-0…

MANCHESTER, England — Chants of "Bruno! Bruno!" reverberated around Old Trafford as the healing process began for Manchester United. The wounds from Sunday's humiliating 7-0…
SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

Greek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family FoundationGreek-Americans Support Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation

NEW YORK – Another important event under the signature of ‘The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) was realized with great success. Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo were at the Rainbow room at Rockefeller Center in New York City to support the charity work of their Foundation. This time the brothers managed…

Three Parthenon Fragments Returned to Greece at Vatican Ceremony (Video)

ROME - At a ceremony in the Holy See on Tuesday, Greece received three marble fragments of the Parthenon as a gift for the Acropolis Museum from the Vatican Museums. The gift was a personal decision made by Pope Francis to Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece. Representing the…

From California to New York, Storms Ravage US from Coast-to-Coast (Video)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power…

There is hardly a city or town in the United States where you can’t get great Greek street food, and in Warner Robins, GA, Olympia Gyros is now serving its neighbors at at 670 Lake Joy Road, Suite 150. The headline in the Macon Telegraph trumpets: “Freshly sliced meat from…

With a region as large and varied as Western Greece, there is literally something for everyone to enjoy in terms of food and wine. The following is just a glimpse into the tastes of the region which can be enjoyed throughout the year.   ACHAIA Achaia is well-known for culinary…

DALLAS — The CEO of American Airlines says he is ready to give pilots raises and higher retirement contributions that would average 40% over four years to match a contract recently approved by pilots at Delta Air Lines. By the end of the agreement, Robert Isom said in a video…

PARMA, OH – John Elias Sakellakis, 90, was featured in an article on Cleveland.com about the release of his book Little Stories from Greece: Tales of a Young Boy Growing up on the island of Karpathos, Greece during World War II and His Transition to America. “I wanted my children…

PARMA, OH – John Elias Sakellakis, 90, was featured in an article on Cleveland.com about the release of his book Little Stories from Greece: Tales of a Young Boy Growing up on the island of Karpathos, Greece during World War II and His Transition to America. "I wanted my children…

NEW YORK - March 9, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) The inspiration for Josh Tepper's new song, "Poison Apple", comes from experiencing a toxic environment a little over a year ago. The song is about leaving toxicity and learning that sometimes the shiniest things can come with many negative aspects.…

NEW YORK - March 9, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) The inspiration for Josh Tepper's new song, "Poison Apple", comes from experiencing a toxic environment a little over a year ago. The song is about leaving toxicity and learning that sometimes the shiniest things can come with many negative aspects.…

LOS ANGELES — Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89. A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart…

LOS ANGELES — Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89. A statement released on behalf of his niece, Noreen Austin, said Blake died from heart…

LOS ANGELES — Decamping from her usual base in Milan to show her wares in Los Angeles — only three days before the Oscars — Donatella Versace says she was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood. She had plenty of that, but needed one more thing to…

LOS ANGELES — Decamping from her usual base in Milan to show her wares in Los Angeles — only three days before the Oscars — Donatella Versace says she was inspired by the energy, glamour and power of Hollywood. She had plenty of that, but needed one more thing to…

WASHINGTON — All U.S. women getting mammograms will soon receive information about their breast density, which can sometimes make cancer harder to spot. The new requirements, finalized Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, are aimed at standardizing the information given to millions of women following scans to detect breast…

OKUMA, Japan — Twelve years after the triple reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Japan is preparing to release a massive amount of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea. Japanese officials say the release is unavoidable and should start soon. Dealing with the wastewater is less of…

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The tiny clinic where physicians prescribe hormones and other medications to transgender teenagers shares the same campus where West Virginia kids travel to receive treatments for rare cancer, heart surgery and other health care difficult to get anywhere else. In a rural state purported to have the…

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

A Privilege Denied to Many

March 10, 2023
By Constance M. Constant
richard-burlton-birthday cake with candles-unsplash
Birthday cake with candles. (Photo by Richard Burlton, via Unsplash)

My father advised, “wait ‘til you’re my age, kid!” Mama preached in Greek: “Where you are, I have been. Where I am, you are coming.” My immigrant parents were exceptional role models regarding “we never know where life will lead us,” and “never give up.”

Blessed to have arrived at that place in life my parents hoped for me, I am a maturing senior citizen. I finally ‘get’ the unique ’hands on’ education achieved outside youth’s supreme universe.

Aging is serious business and uniquely distinct for each senior. Its vast and varied characteristics cannot be adequately covered in one newspaper article. While the negatives of growing older, sometimes acutely problematic, easily come to mind, more effort is required to recognize the varied positives.

Most of our friends, many family members, and some readers of this newspaper are seniors. Younger folks may wonder: “Besides the date on your driver’s licenses, what makes you aware of ‘senior citizenhood’?”

A few signs of my own awareness: glancing at the mirror; realizing I move around more slowly; not understanding most TV commercials selling technology; needing to figure out what ‘ageism’ is all about; and frustration with passwords and computers.

An example is the iPhone my husband and I were advised to buy to easily photograph our growing grandson. It’s not merely a phone – it’s a pocket-size computer! Fifty years ago, I marveled at the ultra-technologically-advanced, single, 1970s computer which took up a massive room, (air-conditioned 24/7) at the aerospace company where my husband worked as an electronics engineer. Now I’m walking around with an amazing computer in my purse. But, Apple, please don’t update it anymore. Every time you do, I need new lessons on how to use it.

Remember old telephones? Black? With dials? Dependability was their middle name. Answering a ring, we heard the voice of an authentic human being, not a predatory machine. Avoiding scam phone calls is, now, an everyday nuisance.

One sure thing in life, they say, is change. And, it’s how we handle change that counts. Physical limitations, never experienced in younger days, come to my mind.

Sidewalk curbs are the thick edges of cement which separate streets from city sidewalks: an easy lift of legs taking us from down here to up there, maybe an entire four inches. Children joyfully jump up and down street curbs, two feet together, like I did as a kid. Curbs are easily managed without a thought – until arthritis debuts, and tens of candles decorate our birthday cakes. Grateful I can still walk, but I need a cane to climb challenging curbs, and now I understand legislating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Aging requires planning ahead: perhaps, eventually hiring helpers for day-to-day life-management. Growing older is complicated – and educational – teaching patience and flexibility. It helps us understand it’s OK that others’ lifestyles and needs in life are different from our own.

How onerous aging must have been for my elderly grandparents who lived their entire lives in sunny but ancient Greek villages without indoor plumbing, electricity, or easy access to professional medical help. They devoutly looked to faith to ease their frustrations, and repeated old sayings to brighten their toughest hours: “Kallitera arga para poté” (Better late than never). “Kai mi herotera” (It could be worse). “Voithame Theé mou (God, help me).

We, 21st century seniors, gratefully enjoy ever-advancing medical knowledge and so many benefits which never existed for our grandparents, or our parents.

What does remain the same? The necessity of continued, caring bonds with family and friends. Loving family, good friends, and friendly neighbors can “make our day” in-person, by phone, mail, text, email, and even as a warm memory.

More good exists than bad.

Wise sayings, in English bring humor: the Pennsylvania Dutch: “Too soon old and too late smart.” Actress Bette Davis: “Old age ain’t no place for sissies.” And Mark Twain’s: “Do not complain about growing old. It’s a privilege denied to many.”

Fellow seniors, our lives may have changed but our green planet’s gorgeous natural wonders still invite our enjoyment and appreciation, even if only via our PBS stations. TV and books can transport us to other worlds without leaving home. Tons of good books are available, in print and on audio (like listening to radio). Wonderful music can uplift our souls. Newspapers keep us current. Precious photos help us recall good people and past good times. Thousands of blessings occupy the span of life known as old age. Our assignment? Remembering to count them.

Constance M. Constant is a writer based in Southern California. She has authored two books about Greek-American life and history, focusing on the generation of Greek immigrants who arrived between 1890 and 1930 – and their children.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

